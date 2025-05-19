IndiGo to announce Q4 results, dividend on May 21; here's what to expect

IndiGo Q4 results 2025 date:

IndiGo will report its Q4 results on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

"A meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Audited (standalone & consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025," IndiGo said in a stock exchange filing.

IndiGo dividend news:

Apart from the announcement of the financial results, InterGlobe Aviation said its Board will consider dividend payout for IndiGo shareholders on May 21.

"We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, shall, inter alia, consider the recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2025," it said.

IndiGo Q4 results 2025 expectations:

Nuvama Institutional Equities

Analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities expect IndiGo to report an 18-per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in net profit. It pegs IndiGo Q4FY25 net profit at ₹2,241.6 crore, up from ₹1,894.8 crore seen in Q4FY24.

On a sequential basis, however, this would mean an 8 per cent drop in profit from ₹2,448.8 crore.

Operationally, the brokerage sees IndiGo’s Q4 revenue surging 20 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹21,373.8 crore from ₹17,825.3 crore. EBITDAR (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization, and rent), meanwhile, is seen climbing 34 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,898.6 crore.

"We expect Q4FY25 EBITDAR to grow by 34 per cent Y-o-Y on improvement in yields by 1 per cent, higher revenue passenger kilometer (RPKMs) by 23 per cent due to a 17-per cent increase in revenue passengers and 6 per cent lower fuel cost per available seat kilometer (CASK)," it said.

On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, however, revenue and EBITDAR are expected to fall 3 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Contrary to Nuvama, Motilal Oswal analysts expect IndiGo’s Q4FY25 net profit to fall to ₹1,330 crore amid lower air fares in the March quarter.

According to the brokerage’s database, IndiGo's average fare in Q4FY25 was down 13 per cent Q-o-Q at ₹5,887 on one-month forward bookings, while the same was down 4 per cent Q-o-Q at ₹6,402 on 15-day forward bookings.

It expects EBITDAR to rise marginally to ₹4,630 crore, and Ebitda to stay flat at ₹3,880 crore vs ₹3,980 crore Y-o-Y.

Motilal Oswal expects IndiGo's Ebitda margin to contract to 17 per cent in Q4FY25 vs 22.4 per cent in Q4FY24 and 23.3 per cent in Q3FY25.

Nonetheless, revenue is seen rising 27.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹22,720 crore. Sequentially, it would be flat compared to a revenue of ₹22,110.7 crore seen in Q3FY25.

It projects ASK growth at 20% per cent Y-o-Y, passenger load factor (PLF) at 90.8 per cent (up from 86.2 per cent in Q4FY24), and RPK growth at 26 per cent Y-o-Y.

"Outlook on P&W engine-fitted aircraft (being grounded in CY25) is a key monitorable. Further, the commentary on impending competition would be keenly monitored," the brokerage said.

ICICI Securities

This brokerage, too, expects IndiGo's ASK (available seat kilometers) to rise 20 per cent Y-o-Y and 2.4 per cent Q-o-Q to 41.8 billion. With passenger count at 31.5 million, up 18 per cent Y-o-Y/1.3 per cent Q-o-Q, it sees RASK at ₹5.12, flat Y-o-Y.

Adjusting for fuel expenses (CASK at ₹4.74), net profit is seen at 2,330.4 crore, up 23 per cent Y-o-Y.

IndiGo share price