Stocks to Watch on Thursday, May 04, 2023: The key Indian benchmark indices may exhibit volatility in trades on Thursday after the US Fed, as expected, raised interest rates by 25 basis points and hinted of a likely pause thereafter.

At 07:30 AM, the SGX Nifty May futures quoted at 18,100. The key Indian benchmark indices may exhibit volatility in trades on Thursday after the US Fed, as expected, raised interest rates by 25 basis points and hinted of a likely pause thereafter.



Earnings Watch: Adani Enterprises, Blue Star, Bombay Dyeing, Ceat, Dabur, HDFC, Hero MotoCorp, IDFC, J&K Bank, Mindspace Business Parks, Punjab Chemicals, Sundaram Fasteners, Tata Power, TVS Motor and United Breweries are few of the prominent companies scheduled to announce Q4 earnings on Thursday. Meanwhile, the following stocks are likely to see some action in today’s trading session.

Aviation: Shares of airlines like IndiGo, SpiceJet, Jet Airways, are likely to be on investors radar for the second day running as crisis-hit Go First has reportedly stopped taking fresh bookings for its flights till May 15. The NCLT will hear the insolvency plea today.

Adani Group: While Adani Enterprises is scheduled to report March quarter numbers today, and Adani Power tomorrow, shares of Adani Group may remain in focus as an Auditor, whose appointment was questioned by US short seller Hindenburg in its scathing report has resigned due to "pre-occupation" said Adani Total Gas Ltd.



Reliance (RIL): The company’s shareholders have voted in favour of the proposed scheme of arrangement between the company and Reliance Strategic Investments, thus paving way for demerger of the Financial Services arm. Shares of airlines like IndiGo, SpiceJet, Jet Airways, are likely to be on investors radar for the second day running as crisis-hit Go First has reportedly stopped taking fresh bookings for its flights till May 15. The NCLT will hear the insolvency plea today. READ MORE

Titan: The company reported a strong 40 per cent YoY growth in Q4FY23 net profit at Rs 736 crore when compared with Rs 527 crore in Q4FY22. Total income was up 26 per cent YoY at Rs 9,419 crore. Revenue from the jewellery segment surged by 24 per cent.

Tata Chemicals: The company’s Q4 net soared 55.5 per cent YoY to Rs 692 crore for the ended March 2023. Total income jumped 25 per cent YoY to Rs 4,482 crore.

The company reported a strong 40 per cent YoY growth in Q4FY23 net profit at Rs 736 crore when compared with Rs 527 crore in Q4FY22. Total income was up 26 per cent YoY at Rs 9,419 crore. Revenue from the jewellery segment surged by 24 per cent.

Tata Chemicals: The company reported a 62 per cent YoY growth in consolidated profit at Rs 709 crore for the March quarter. Consolidated revenue from operations grew around 27 per cent YoY to Rs 4,407 crore.

ABB India: The company’s Q4 net profit dipped 33.2 per cent YoY to Rs 247.17 crore in the last quarter of fiscal year 2022-23 as against Rs 370.14 crore in the year ago period. Total income, however, increased by 22.5 per cent YoY to Rs 2,411.21 crore.



Petronet LNG: The company reported a 18.1 per cent YoY decline in Q4 net profit at Rs 614.25 crore. In Q3, the company had reported highest-ever net of Rs 1,181 crore. Standalone revenue from operations, however, grew 24.3 per cent YoY to Rs 13,874 crore.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings: The company posted a 15.4 per cent YoY growth in Q4FY23 net at Rs 143.62 crore, while total income rose by 36.1 per cent YoY to Rs 737.36 crore. The company’s Q4 net profit dipped 33.2 per cent YoY to Rs 247.17 crore in the last quarter of fiscal year 2022-23 as against Rs 370.14 crore in the year ago period. Total income, however, increased by 22.5 per cent YoY to Rs 2,411.21 crore.The company reported a 18.1 per cent YoY decline in Q4 net profit at Rs 614.25 crore. In Q3, the company had reported highest-ever net of Rs 1,181 crore. Standalone revenue from operations, however, grew 24.3 per cent YoY to Rs 13,874 crore.

Sula Vineyards: The company reported a 4.9 per cent YoY growth in Q4 net at Rs 14.25 crore, backed by a 7 per cent rise in total revenue to Rs 120.90 crore.

KEC International: The company reported a 35.6 per cent YoY fall in Q4 net at Rs 72.17 crore as against Rs 112.04 crore in Q4FY22. Total income, however, surged 29.3 per cent YoY to Rs 5,530.53 crore.



Cholamandalam Investment: The Murugappa Group company posted a 24 per cent YoY increase in net profit during the fourth quarter of 2022-23 to Rs 853 crore, as compared to Rs 690 crore during the same period in 2021-22. Net income rose 32 per cent YoY to Rs 2,060 crore. The company reported a 4.9 per cent YoY growth in Q4 net at Rs 14.25 crore, backed by a 7 per cent rise in total revenue to Rs 120.90 crore.The company reported a 35.6 per cent YoY fall in Q4 net at Rs 72.17 crore as against Rs 112.04 crore in Q4FY22. Total income, however, surged 29.3 per cent YoY to Rs 5,530.53 crore.

Apollo Micro Systems: The stock to trade ex-date for 1:10 stock split from today onwards.



The company’s Q4 net profit was down 4.4 per cent at Rs 93.10 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 as against Rs 97.40 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income, however, was up 13.1 per cent YoY at Rs 2,995.70 crore.