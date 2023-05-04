Sensex soars 556 pts, ends at 2023 high; Nifty tops 18,250; HDFC twins lead

Stock Market Highlights: The key Indian indices started the day on a jittery note after the US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by another 25 bps, on expected lines. The benchmarks, however, soon steadied and moved from strength-to-strength on the back of strong corporate earnings and renewed FII buying. A possible pause by the US Fed in rate hike also aided the sentiment.





"Following a widely expected rate hike by the Fed and consistent foreign support, the domestic equities resumed its bullish momentum, driven by gains across major sectors. However, the US market faced losses as the Fed reiterated concerns over elevated inflation despite softening its language on future rate hikes. Signs of returning contagion fears in regional US banks also weighed on the global market mood", Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said in a note.,

Sectorally, the BSE Bankex advanced 0.9 per cent. The Metal, Healthcare and Consumer Durables indices were up over 0.5 per cent each. The broader markets also moved in tandem with the benchmark indices. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices were up 0.8 per cent each. The breadth too was extremely positive, with nearly two advancing shares for every declining stock on the BSE. On the flip side, IndusInd Bank was down over a per cent. Nestle, PowerGrid Corporation and ITC were the other notable losers. Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, SBI, TCS, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and Tata Steel were up around 1-3 per cent each. Index heavyweights HDFC, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries contributed more than 60 per cent of the day's gain for the BSE Sensex. HDFC today reported 19.6 per cent YoY growth in Q4 net at Rs 4,425.50 crore. The NSE Nifty 50 touched a high of 18,267, before settling with a solid 166-point gain at 18,256. The S&P BSE Sensex from a low of 61,120, rallied to a high of 61,798 backed by strong gains in index heavyweights HDFC twins and Reliance Industries. The BSE benchmark ended 556 points stronger at calendar year's high at 61,749. After net buying shares worth Rs 5,712 crore in April, FIIs bought stocks worth Rs 3,335 crore in the first two trading sessions this month.