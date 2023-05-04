Home / Markets / News / Sensex soars 556 pts, ends at 2023 high; Nifty tops 18,250; HDFC twins lead

CLOSING BELL: The NSE Nifty 50 rallied 166 points. Index heavyweights HDFC, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries contributed more than 60 per cent of the gain for Sensex.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 3:53 PM IST
Stock Market Highlights: The key Indian indices started the day on a jittery note after the US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by another 25 bps, on expected lines. The benchmarks, however, soon steadied and moved from strength-to-strength on the back of strong corporate earnings and renewed FII buying. A possible pause by the US Fed in rate hike also aided the sentiment.
3:46 PM May 23

ALERT :: Benchmarks turn positive on YTD basis, end at 4-month high

4:06 PM May 23

Tech View :: What's the next target for Nifty?

After a two-day consolidation, the Nifty has resumed its upmove. During the day it has broken and closed above the previous swing high of 18180 indicating that it has started the next wave on the upside. The low of 18042 made on 3rd May 4, 2023, shall act as a crucial support level and as long as the nifty manages to hold above this level it is likely to keep stretching higher. On the upside the immediate hurdle lies at 18350 – 18370 where the weekly upper Bollinger band is placed. In terms of levels, 18074 – 18050 shall act as a crucial support zone while 18350 – 18370 is the immediate hurdle zone.

Views by: Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

3:58 PM May 23

COMMENT :: What all happened in the markets today?

Following a widely expected rate hike by the Fed and consistent foreign support, the domestic equities resumed its bullish momentum, driven by gains across major sectors. However, the US market faced losses as the Fed reiterated concerns over elevated inflation despite softening its language on future rate hikes. Signs of returning contagion fears in regional US banks also weighed on the global market mood.

Views by: Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. 

3:46 PM May 23

Currency check :: Rupee ends at 81.80/$ against Wednesday’s close of 81.81/$

3:46 PM May 23

3:46 PM May 23

Buzzing stock :: Zomato rises 28% in 4 months

image

3:44 PM May 23

Buzzing stock :: ABB India spurts 5%, hits new high post quarterly results

image

3:42 PM May 23

Buzzing stock :: Petronet LNG slides 4% on weak Q4 numbers

image

3:39 PM May 23

Broader market indices advance in-line with benchmarks

image

3:38 PM May 23

Sectoral trends :: Nifty Financial Services rises nearly 2%, Metal, PSU bank indices over 1%

image

3:36 PM May 23

Sensex Heatmap :: Bajaj. HDFC twins lead rally on 30-pack index

image

3:34 PM May 23

CLOSING BELL :: Nifty rises above 18,200

3:33 PM May 23

CLOSING BELL :: Sensex zooms over 550 pts despite rate hike by US Fed

image

3:26 PM May 23

Global Check:: UK stock futures down around 0.5%; US flat

3:13 PM May 23

Earnings Alert:: Dabur Q4 net up 2.2%; stock down over 1%

Dabur reported a marginal 2.2 per cent rise in Q4 net profit at Rs 300.80 for the quarter ended March 2023 as against Rs 294.20 crore in Q4FY22. Total income was up 6.4 per cent at Rs 2,677.80 crore.

chart

3:05 PM May 23

Zomato rises 4%, hits 5-month high; stock surges 28% in one month

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) had, last month, initiated coverage on Zomato with a 'BUY' rating and Rs 70 target price. READ MORE

Zomato-owned Blinkit to deliver printouts at your home in 10 minutes

2:54 PM May 23

Britannia's Q4 revenues may rise up to 14% YoY led by volumes, say analysts

Though higher advertising spends may have some impact on EBITDA margins sequentially, price hikes would help expand margins up to 231 basis points (bps), said analysts. READ MORE

Britannia

2:45 PM May 23

Brokerages snip price targets of AMCs on feeble Q4 earnings

Brokerages have lowered the price targets of asset management companies (AMCs) since they failed to beat revenue growth expectations in the January-March quarter (fourth quarter, or Q4) of 2022-23 (FY23). The regulator’s plans to lower the fee charged by AMCs also added to concerns. READ MORE

AMC

2:33 PM May 23

Earnings Alert:: HDFC Q4 net jumps 19.6%; stock up over 2%

HDFC today reported a strong 19.6 per cent growth at Rs 4,425.50 crore in Q4 standalone net profit for the quarter ended March 2023 when compared with Rs 3,700.32 crore in the year ago period. Total income increased by 35.6 per cent YoY to Rs 16,692.12 crore.

chart

2:25 PM May 23

New mutual fund schemes with performance-based fee on the anvil

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is considering a proposal to allow mutual funds (MFs) to charge a fee based on their performance, said Ananta Barua, whole-time member of the markets regulator. He said the proposal is being reviewed by a working group formed to look into cost structures. READ MORE

Mutual funds, sebi, investors, MF, equity, sensex, market, funds, shares, stocks, FDI, FPI, investment, growth

2:17 PM May 23

Rane Engine Valve freezes at 20% upper circuit on strong Q4 performance

REVL said sales to India OE customers grew by 28 per cent supported by strong off-take from passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle customers. READ MORE

Automobile investments

