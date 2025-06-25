Influx Healthtech IPO listing today: Shares of healthcare-focused contract manufacturer Influx Healthtech made a robust market debut on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, listing at ₹132.5 on the NSE SME platform, a premium of 38 per cent from its issue price of ₹96 per share. After the listing, shares of Influx Healthtech were trading at 127.5, down 3.77 per cent from the opening price.
Influx Healthtech debut was significantly above the grey market expectations. Ahead of listing, the unlisted shares of Influx Healthtech were trading ₹116, reflecting a premium of ₹20 or 20.8 per cent against the issue price. READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
Influx Healthtech IPO subscription
The company offered shares in the price band of ₹91 to ₹96 with a lot size of 1,200 shares. It received bids for 81,75,38,400 shares against the 40,58,400 shares offered, resulting in an oversubscription of 201 times by the end of the subscription period, showed NSE data.
Influx Healthtech IPO details
Influx Healthtech IPO was combination of fresh issue of 5 million equity shares to raise ₹48 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 1.1 million equity shares aggregating to ₹10.56 crore.
Influx Healthtech IPO was available for subscription from Wednesday, June 18, 2025, till Friday, June 20, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares was finalised on Monday, June 23, 2025.
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use the net fresh issue proceeds to set up a manufacturing facility for Nutraceutical Division, another manufacturing facility for Veterinary Food Division, and purchase of machinery for homecase and cosmetic division. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.
About Influx Healthtech
Incorporated in 2020, Influx Healthtech is a Mumbai-based, healthcare-focused company specialising in contract manufacturing. The company operates three manufacturing units in Thane, Maharashtra. The company's expertise spans the production of Dietary and Nutritional Supplements, Cosmetics, Ayurvedic/Herbal Products, Veterinary Feed Supplements, Homecare Products, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), and finished dosage forms, including tablets, capsules and injectables.
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.