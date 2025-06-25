Influx Healthtech IPO listing today: Shares of healthcare-focused contract manufacturer Influx Healthtech made a robust market debut on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, listing at ₹132.5 on the NSE SME platform, a premium of 38 per cent from its issue price of ₹96 per share. After the listing, shares of Influx Healthtech were trading at 127.5, down 3.77 per cent from the opening price.

Influx Healthtech debut was significantly above the grey market expectations. Ahead of listing, the unlisted shares of Influx Healthtech were trading ₹116, reflecting a premium of ₹20 or 20.8 per cent against the issue price.

Influx Healthtech IPO subscription The company offered shares in the price band of ₹91 to ₹96 with a lot size of 1,200 shares. It received bids for 81,75,38,400 shares against the 40,58,400 shares offered, resulting in an oversubscription of 201 times by the end of the subscription period, showed NSE data. Influx Healthtech IPO details Influx Healthtech IPO was combination of fresh issue of 5 million equity shares to raise ₹48 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 1.1 million equity shares aggregating to ₹10.56 crore. Influx Healthtech IPO was available for subscription from Wednesday, June 18, 2025, till Friday, June 20, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares was finalised on Monday, June 23, 2025.