Home / Markets / News / Influx Healthtech lists at 38% premium on NSE SME, beats GMP estimates

Influx Healthtech lists at 38% premium on NSE SME, beats GMP estimates

After the listing, shares of Influx Healthtech were trading at 127.5, down 3.77 per cent from the opening price

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO
Influx Healthtech IPO was available for subscription from June 18, 2025, till June 20
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 10:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Influx Healthtech IPO listing today: Shares of healthcare-focused contract manufacturer Influx Healthtech made a robust market debut on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, listing at ₹132.5 on the NSE SME platform, a premium of 38 per cent from its issue price of ₹96 per share. After the listing, shares of Influx Healthtech were trading at 127.5, down 3.77 per cent from the opening price.
 
Influx Healthtech debut was significantly above the grey market expectations. Ahead of listing, the unlisted shares of Influx Healthtech were trading ₹116, reflecting a premium of ₹20 or 20.8 per cent against the issue price.  READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Influx Healthtech IPO subscription

The company offered shares in the price band of ₹91 to ₹96 with a lot size of 1,200 shares. It received bids for 81,75,38,400 shares against the 40,58,400 shares offered, resulting in an oversubscription of 201 times by the end of the subscription period, showed NSE data. 

Influx Healthtech IPO details

Influx Healthtech IPO was combination of fresh issue of 5 million equity shares to raise ₹48 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 1.1 million equity shares aggregating to ₹10.56 crore. 
 
Influx Healthtech IPO was available for subscription from Wednesday, June 18, 2025, till Friday, June 20, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares was finalised on Monday, June 23, 2025.
 
Maashitla Securities was the registrar of the issue. Rarever Financial Advisors was the book-running lead manager of the Influx Healthtech IPO.  ALSO READ | Negative debut: Arisinfra Solutions lists at 8% discount on NSE, 6% on BSE
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use the net fresh issue proceeds to set up a manufacturing facility for Nutraceutical Division, another manufacturing facility for Veterinary Food Division, and purchase of machinery for homecase and cosmetic division. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 

About Influx Healthtech 

Incorporated in 2020, Influx Healthtech is a Mumbai-based, healthcare-focused company specialising in contract manufacturing. The company operates three manufacturing units in Thane, Maharashtra. The company's expertise spans the production of Dietary and Nutritional Supplements, Cosmetics, Ayurvedic/Herbal Products, Veterinary Feed Supplements, Homecare Products, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), and finished dosage forms, including tablets, capsules and injectables.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets at day's high; Sensex zooms 550 pts; SmallCap index up 1.5%

BLS E-Services shares gain 5% on deal to acquire SBI, HDFC Bank CSP network

Negative debut: Arisinfra Solutions lists at 8% discount on NSE, 6% on BSE

Timex Group hits 5% lower circuit as OFS opens for non-retail investors

Here's why Bajel Projects share price hit 5% upper limit today; details

Topics :IPO activityIPOsSME IPOsNSE SME platformNSE EmergeMarkets

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story