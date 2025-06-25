Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 10:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Negative debut: Arisinfra Solutions lists at 8% discount on NSE, 6% on BSE

Arisinfra Solutions shares listed at ₹209.10 per share on the BSE and at ₹205 per share on the NSE, against the IPO issue price of ₹222 per share

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

Arisinfra Solutions IPO listing: Shares of technology-driven construction materials and services provider Arisinfra Solutions made a disappointing debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO).   On the BSE, Arisinfra Solutions shares listed at ₹209.10 per share, reflecting a discount of ₹12.90 or 5.81 per cent from the IPO issue price of ₹222.
 
Similarly, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Arisinfra Solutions shares listed at a discount of ₹17 or 7.66 per cent, at ₹205 per share, against the IPO issue price.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 
Arisinfra Solutions IPO listing came below the grey market estimates. Ahead of their debut, the unlisted shares of Arisinfra Solutions were seen trading flat at ₹222 per share, revealed the sources tracking unofficial market activities.
 

Arisinfra Solutions IPO details

Arisinfra Solutions IPO was a book-building issue of ₹499.60 crore, which comprised an entirely fresh issue of 22.5 million equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The public issue was offered at a price band of ₹210–222 with a lot size of 67 shares, and was open from June 18 to June 20.
 
Arisinfra Solutions IPO received a lacklustre response from investors and closed with an overall subscription of 2.65 times, according to NSE data. The highest demand for the Arisinfra Solutions IPO came from retail investors, who subscribed 5.59 times the portion reserved for them, followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 3.14 times, and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 1.42 times.

The basis of allotment of Arisinfra Solutions IPO shares was finalised on Monday, June 23. The company has set the issue price at ₹222 per share.  ALSO READ | Influx Healthtech lists at 38% premium on NSE SME, beats GMP estimates 
Arisinfra Solutions will use the IPO proceeds for the repayment/prepayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company, as well as for funding its working capital requirements. The company will also use the proceeds for investment in its subsidiary, Buildmex-Infra Private Limited, to fund its working capital requirements. The remaining proceeds from the public issue will be deployed for general corporate purposes and unidentified inorganic acquisitions.

About Arisinfra Solutions

Incorporated in 2021, Arisinfra Solutions is a B2B technology-driven platform that simplifies procurement processes for construction and infrastructure companies. The company delivers a range of construction materials, including steel, cement, and aggregates. The company's product portfolio includes GI pipes, MS wire, and OPC bulk cement. Arisinfra Solutions has a subsidiary, ArisUnitern Re Solutions Private Limited, which provides value-added services to real estate developers.

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

