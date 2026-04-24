Infosys, HCL Tech fall below March lows; tech charts flag warning sign

Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Investments highlights that Infosys and HCL Technologies look weak on charts as both were trading below March lows and the lower-end of Bollinger Bands.

Anand James of Geojit Investments notes Infosys and HCL Tech shares look weak on charts as they dropped below the recent March lows.