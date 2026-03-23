Innovision IPO Listing: Innovision, a manpower and toll plaza management services provider, made a negative debut on the bourses on Monday, March 23, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO) through which it raised ₹319.25 crore.

Shares of Innovision started trading on the NSE at ₹467.7 per share, down 9.9 per cent from the IPO issue price. However, post-listing the stock fell over 9 per cent to hit a low of ₹425.

On the BSE, Innovision shares opened at ₹466 per share, down 10 per cent from the issue price. The stock fell around 10 per cent to hit a low of ₹421.

READ | Central Mine Planning IPO opens: Check GMP, price band, key dates, review Innovision IPO listing came slightly below grey market expectations. Ahead of the D-Street debut, the company’s unlisted shares were quoted at ₹427 per share. This translates to a grey market discount of ₹92 per share, or 18 per cent, over the IPO issue price. Innovision IPO details Innovision IPO comprised a fresh issue of 4.9 million equity shares, raising ₹255 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.2 million equity shares, amounting to ₹64.25 crore. The shares were offered at a price band of ₹494-519 per share, with a lot size of 27 shares per application. The issue opened for public bidding on March 10, 2026.

However, following a lacklustre response from investors, the company had extended the closing date of its IPO to March 17 and reduced the price band. Earlier, the price band was set at ₹521-548 per share. According to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the IPO was subscribed 3.32 times overall as of 07:00 PM on March 17, the last day of bidding. Among investor categories, the portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 13.75 times, while the non-institutional investors (NIIs) segment saw a 8.26 per cent subscription. The retail investor category recorded the weakest demand, with subscription at 58 per cent.