Central Mine Planning IPO opens: Check GMP, price band, key dates, review

Central Mine Planning IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (CMPDI), a state-owned consultancy firm under Coal India, opens for public subscription today, March 20, 2026. The company aims to raise ₹1,842.12 crore through its mainline issue comprising an offer for sale (OFS) of 107.1 million shares.

Ahead of its IPO, the company raised ₹470 crore from anchor investors on March 19. The company has allotted 27.3 million shares to anchor investors at the upper end at the price of ₹163 to ₹172 per share. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Nippon India Mutual Fund (MF), ICICI Prudential MF, Edelweiss MF, Baring Private Equity India Fund, Edelweiss Life Insurance Company, General Insurance Corporation of India, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale and BNP Paribas Financial are among the anchor investors, as per the circular uploaded on the BSE's website.

Central Mine Planning IPO GMP

On Friday, the unlisted shares of Central Mine Planning were trading at ₹176, commanding a marginal premium of ₹4 or 2.33 per cent against the upper end price, according to the sources tracking unofficial markets

Central Mine Planning IPO review

According to Swastika Investmart, CMPDI’s consistent profit growth and debt-free balance sheet provide comfort for investors, with the IPO priced at 18.4x P/E supported by strong earnings growth and high Ebitda margins of 42 per cent. The brokerage recommends a 'Subscribe' in the short-to-medium term due to its discounted valuation and debt-free status, but cautions on the risks of a 100 per cent offer for sale and heavy reliance on Coal India for over 90 per cent of revenue.

Arihant Capital noted that while CMPDI is well-positioned to benefit from India’s push for energy security and its capital-light "one-stop-shop" consultancy model, long-term risks from parent dependence and the global energy transition justify a 'Neutral' rating, with the upper band valuation at 21.65x FY26 annualised P/E.

Here are the key details of the Central Mine Planning IPO:

Central Mine Planning IPO key dates

The subscription window for the issue will close on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. The share allotment process is expected to be concluded by Friday, March 20. The company is expected to list its shares on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, on Tuesday, March 24.

Central Mine Planning IPO lot size

Central Mine Planning has set the price band for the issue in the range of ₹163 to ₹172 per share. The lot size for an application is 80 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹13,760 to bid for at least one lot and in multiples thereof.

Central Mine Planning IPO registrar, lead manager

Kfin Technologies is the registrar. IDBI Capital Markets & Securities and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers for the issue.

Central Mine Planning IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company will not receive any proceeds from the funds raised through the issue, as the entire offer comprises a sale of shares by promoter Coal India.