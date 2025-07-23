Home / Markets / News / Invesco sells Oberoi, Lodha shares worth ₹3,202 crore via open market

Invesco sells Oberoi, Lodha shares worth ₹3,202 crore via open market

The US-based investment firm through its affiliate Invesco Developing Markets Fund offloaded a little over 1 crore equity shares or 2.95 per cent stake in Oberoi Realty, bulk deal data on the BSE show

Photo: Website/Invesco
On Monday, Oberoi Realty reported a 28 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 421.25 crore for the quarter ended in June on lower income. | Website/Invesco
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 10:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Investment management firm Invesco on Wednesday divested more than 2 crore shares of real estate firm Oberoi Realty and Lodha Developers for a total of Rs 3,202 crore through open market transactions.

The US-based investment firm through its affiliate Invesco Developing Markets Fund offloaded a little over 1 crore equity shares or 2.95 per cent stake in Oberoi Realty, bulk deal data on the BSE showed.

The company sold shares at Rs 1,754.26 apiece, taking the deal value to around Rs 1,883.21 crore.

As of the June quarter, Invesco Developing Markets Fund owned a 3.01 per cent stake in Oberoi Realty.

In a separate bulk deal on the NSE, Invesco Developing Markets Fund sold 95.25 lakh shares or nearly 1 per cent stake in Mumbai-based Lodha Developers. Shares were disposed of at Rs 1,384.93 apiece, taking the total value to Rs 1,319.24 crore.

Meanwhile, SBI Mutual Fund bought 40.94 lakh shares or 1.13 per cent equity stake in Oberoi Realty for Rs 718.18 crore. The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 1,754.10 per piece on the BSE.

Details of the other buyers of Oberoi Realty's shares could not be ascertained on the BSE. Also, details of the buyers of Lodha Developers' shares could not be identified on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Shares of Lodha Developers (Macrotech) plunged 7.65 per cent to close at Rs 1,332 apiece on the NSE while the scrip of Oberoi Realty fell 3.23 per cent to close at Rs 1,766.60 apiece on the BSE.

On Monday, Oberoi Realty reported a 28 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 421.25 crore for the quarter ended in June on lower income.

The net profit stood at Rs 584.51 crore in the year-ago period. Its total income fell to Rs 1,073.98 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,441.95 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

On the operational front, the company has sold properties worth Rs 1,639 crore in the April-June quarter of 2025-26 fiscal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NSE issues retail algo trading rulebook, mandates strategy registration

Technical glitch delays Multi-Commodity Exchange trading by an hour on Wed

Premium

Weak demand outlook to weigh on sales, margins of Colgate Palmolive

Sebi shares info on Jane Street's high-frequency trading case with US SEC

Premium

5 stocks above ₹10,000 that can rally up to 25% from here

Topics :Invesco Oberoi RealtyLodhas Developers

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 10:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story