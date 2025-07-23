Invesco sells Oberoi, Lodha shares worth ₹3,202 crore via open market

Investment management firm Invesco on Wednesday divested more than 2 crore shares of real estate firm Oberoi Realty and Lodha Developers for a total of Rs 3,202 crore through open market transactions.

The US-based investment firm through its affiliate Invesco Developing Markets Fund offloaded a little over 1 crore equity shares or 2.95 per cent stake in Oberoi Realty, bulk deal data on the BSE showed.

The company sold shares at Rs 1,754.26 apiece, taking the deal value to around Rs 1,883.21 crore.

As of the June quarter, Invesco Developing Markets Fund owned a 3.01 per cent stake in Oberoi Realty.

In a separate bulk deal on the NSE, Invesco Developing Markets Fund sold 95.25 lakh shares or nearly 1 per cent stake in Mumbai-based Lodha Developers. Shares were disposed of at Rs 1,384.93 apiece, taking the total value to Rs 1,319.24 crore. Meanwhile, SBI Mutual Fund bought 40.94 lakh shares or 1.13 per cent equity stake in Oberoi Realty for Rs 718.18 crore. The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 1,754.10 per piece on the BSE. Details of the other buyers of Oberoi Realty's shares could not be ascertained on the BSE. Also, details of the buyers of Lodha Developers' shares could not be identified on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Shares of Lodha Developers (Macrotech) plunged 7.65 per cent to close at Rs 1,332 apiece on the NSE while the scrip of Oberoi Realty fell 3.23 per cent to close at Rs 1,766.60 apiece on the BSE. On Monday, Oberoi Realty reported a 28 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 421.25 crore for the quarter ended in June on lower income. The net profit stood at Rs 584.51 crore in the year-ago period. Its total income fell to Rs 1,073.98 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,441.95 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.