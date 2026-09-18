iPhone 18 sales open: Electronics Mart, Redington, Eternal rise up to 8%

Shares of Electronics Mart, Redington and Eternal were buzzing in trade on Friday as the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max went on sale across the country.

Similarly, Redington shares rose for the third consecutive session, hitting an intraday high of ₹413.20, up more than 3 per cent. Redington is an authorised supply chain and logistics distributor for Apple products in India.

Eternal, which is selling iPhone models through Blinkit, also extended gains for the third straight session, with its shares touching an intraday high of ₹329.75, up 2.3 per cent. Blinkit has listed the new iPhone models for doorstep delivery in select locations.