IndiGo rises 2%; analysts expect ancillary service fee hike to aid margins

IndiGo share price today: Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of the country's largest airline IndiGo, rose on Friday after the company increased charges for several optional and special services.

IndiGo shares opened higher at ₹4,925 and extended gains to hit an intraday high of ₹4,943.30, up 2 per cent, on the BSE.

Analysts said the development comes at a time when airlines are facing cost pressures due to surging oil prices. While this is a positive development for the company and could help the airline offset part of the higher operating costs and support its margins, they said that the hikes will make certain add-on services more expensive for passengers.

“That is a positive. When oil prices have gone up so much, this will provide marginal relief to profitability," G Chokkalingam of Equinomics Research said. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates As of 10:15 AM, IndiGo shares traded 1.6 per cent higher at ₹4,926, emerging among the top gainers on the Sensex pack. In comparison, the benchmark Sensex was up 0.25 per cent at 74,502. According to reports, IndiGo has hiked charges for travel of infants, unaccompanied minors and excess baggage, among other services. For infant travel on domestic flights, the charge has been increased to ₹3,000 from ₹2,200. The amount varies on international routes. READ MORE

Kranthi Bathini, director, equity strategy at WealthMills Securities, said that IndiGo is the largest airline in India, with a dominant market share of more than 65 per cent. The development is unlikely to impact the airline’s passenger demand, given its strong market position. “IndiGo is the market leader, and aviation remains one of the growing sectors in India despite high crude oil prices. The increase in excess baggage and infant fares will help the airline generate additional revenue and provide some support to profitability,” he said. Jefferies keeps 'Buy' on IndiGo Meanwhile, Jefferies, in a note, said that IndiGo management at the India Forum highlighted near-term industry rationalisation, with airlines prioritising profitability over growth through the current period of uncertainty. The management has kept the capacity growth flattish Y-o-Y for 2Q and PRASK guidance unchanged around 25 per cent. Currently, IndiGo has more than 430 planes and operates nearly 2,200 flights daily.