IPO-bound Groww launches commodities trading services on platform

Stock broker Groww on Thursday rolled out commodities trading on its platform, as it continues diversifying its wealth and capital markets offerings.

Groww customers with active trading accounts can trade in commodities such as crude oil, gold, silver and natural gas through the Metropolitan Stock Exchange from 9 am to 11:30 pm, according to information available on the stock broking platform's website.

Traders in India have been increasingly showing interest in investing in commodities to diversify their portfolios and hedge against market volatility.

In the past few months, IPO-bound Groww has launched multiple offerings in the capital markets space as part of its strategic diversification push.