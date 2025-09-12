IPO Calendar: D-Street braces for busy week with 5 openings, 12 listings

IPO Calendar: The primary markets are expected to remain active next week with several Meanwhile, the SME (Small and Medium Enterprises) segment will be even more dynamic, with three new IPOs opening and as many as nine companies gearing up to list on the SME platforms of the stock exchanges. The primary markets are expected to remain active next week with several Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) lined up. In the mainline segment, two fresh public issues are scheduled to open, while three companies, whose initial share sales close today, are set to make their stock market debut.Meanwhile, the SME (Small and Medium Enterprises) segment will be even more dynamic, with three new IPOs opening and as many as nine companies gearing up to list on the SME platforms of the stock exchanges.

Mainline IPOs next week

Shares of Urban Company, Dev Accelerator, and Shringar House of Mangalsutra are slated to debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. Their public offerings are closing today, and the basis of allotment is expected to be finalized by Monday, September 15, 2025. Investors can expect the shares to be credited to their demat accounts shortly thereafter.

Further, the week will also witness the launch of two fresh IPOs in the mainline segment—VMS TMT, and Euro Pratik Sales. Euro Pratik Sales IPO details The IPO of Euro Pratik Sales will open for public subscription on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, and will close on Thursday, September 18, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹451.31 crore through a complete offer for sale of 18.3 million equity shares. The price band has been set at ₹235 to ₹247 per share, with a lot size of 60 shares. Investors will need to invest a minimum amount of ₹14,820 to participate in this IPO.

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Friday, September 19, 2025. The equity shares are likely to be credited to investors' demat accounts by Monday, September 22, 2025. The company's stock is scheduled to be listed on both BSE and NSE on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. VMS TMT IPO details The IPO of VMS TMT will open for subscription on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, and close on Friday, September 19, 2025. This public issue consists entirely of a fresh issue of 1.5 crore equity shares, aggregating to ₹148.50 crore. The shares are being offered at a price band of ₹94 to ₹99 per share, with a lot size of 150 shares. The minimum investment required to participate in this offering is ₹14,850.

The basis of allotment is likely to be finalised on Monday, September 22, 2025, and the shares are expected to be credited to demat accounts on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. VMS TMT's listing is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, September 24, 2025, on both BSE and NSE. SME IPOs next week In the SME segment, the IPOs of Sampat Aluminium, TechD Cybersecurity, and JD Cables are set to open for subscription next week. This segment will also witness a flurry of listings, with nine companies preparing to make their debut on the SME platforms of the exchanges.