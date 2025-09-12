Home / Markets / News / Why did JSW Energy share rise 2% in trade today? Check details here

Why did JSW Energy share rise 2% in trade today? Check details here

JSW energy
JSW Energy share price: JSW Energy share price rose as much as 1.55 per cent to an intraday high of ₹529.70 per share on the last trading day of the week i.e. Friday, September 12, 2025.
 
The company, via an exchange filing said, “This is to inform you that the Company has successfully commissioned 317 MW of renewable energy capacity with hydro capacity of 240 MW, solar capacity of 34 MW and wind capacity of 43 MW, taking the installed capacity to 13,097 MW.”
 

What moved the JSW Energy share price higher today?

 
JSW Energy share price rose after the company announced that it has commissioned 317 MW of renewable energy capacity with hydro capacity of 240 MW, solar capacity of 34 MW and wind capacity of 43 MW, taking the installed capacity to 13,097 MW.
 
The share of renewables in the overall capacity increases to 57 per cent, constituting wind capacity at 3,617 MW, solar capacity at 2,192 MW and hydro capacity at 1,631 MW.
 
“This capacity addition is timely in nature and will enable the Company to benefit from the peak renewable generation season during the year and will contribute meaningfully to overall renewable output,” JSW Energy said, in a statement.
 
JSW Energy has total locked-in generation capacity of 30.3 GW comprising 13.1 GW operational, 12.7 GW under-construction across thermal and renewable and has a pipeline of 4.6 GW. 
 
The company also has 29.4 GWh of locked-in energy storage capacity through hydro pumped storage projects of 26.4 GWh and battery energy storage system of 3.0 GWh.  
 
Besides, JSW Energy said that it aims to reach 30 GW generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity by FY 2030 and achieve Carbon Neutrality by 2050.
 
JSW Energy is among the leading private sector power producers and a key entity within the $23 billion JSW Group, which has diversified interests across steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, and sports. The company has built an integrated presence across the power value chain, with assets in both power generation and transmission.

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

