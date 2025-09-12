National Stock Exchange (NSE) listed Lakshya Powertech shares jumped 7.7 per cent on Friday and logged an intra-day high at ₹129.9 per share on NSE. At 1:16 PM, Lakshya Powertech’s share price was trading 3.16 per cent higher at ₹134 on NSE. Meanwhile, Oil India shares were up 0.3 per cent at ₹395.7 per share. In comparison, the Nifty was up 0.47 per cent at 25,122.20.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹135.12 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹376.95 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹125.

Why were Lakshya Powertech shares in demand?

The buying on the counter came after the company received a work order worth ₹48.63 crore. The order pertains to hire CNG services along with transportation to consumption centers/decanting to Oil’s pipeline on a BOO (Build,Own and Operate) model. The company is expected to complete the project in seven years.