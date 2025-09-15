Monday, September 15, 2025 | 11:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dev Accelerator IPO ends with subscription of 63.97 times

Dev Accelerator IPO ends with subscription of 63.97 times

Image

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

The offer received bids for 84.10 crore shares as against 1.31 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Dev Accelerator received bids for 84,10,19,175 shares as against 1,31,47,075 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 63.97 times.

The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 164.72 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 87.97 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 20.30 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 10 September 2025 and it closed on 12 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 56 and 61 per share.

The issue comprised a fresh issue of 23500000 equity shares of Rs 2 each.

 

Of the net proceeds from the issue, the company proposes to use Rs 73.116 crore towards capital expenditure for fit-outs in the proposed centers; Rs 35 crore towards pre/re-payment in full or part of certain borrowings availed by the company, including redemption of non-convertible debentures issued by the company; and the balance towards general corporate purposes.

Also Read

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 100 pts, Nifty below 25,100; SMIDs gain; IT index down 1%

stock markets, Nifty50

Set for pre-Diwali run? 72% of Nifty, 63% of Nifty 500 stocks above 200-DMA

Yatharth Hospital

Yatharth Hospital jumps 6%, hits all time high; why is stock in demand?

Manoj Sinha, Manoj

J&K L-G flags off first cargo parcel train from Kashmir valley to Delhi

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court stays Waqf Act rule on govt officer deciding encroachment

Dev Accelerator is a flexible workspace solutions provider offering individual desks to customized office spaces. As of May 31, 2025, it operated across 11 cities with 14,144 seats over 8.6 lakh sq. ft. of managed area and 250+ clients. The company derives most of its revenue from managed space services (58.8%) and design & execution (25.4%), with over 55% of revenue from IT/ITES clients. It follows asset-light models like straight lease and landlord-furnished spaces, maintaining ~87% occupancy. Promoted by Parth Shah, Umesh Uttamchandani, and others, the firm plans to expand through four new centers.

Ahead of the IPO, Dev Accelerator on Tuesday, 9 September 2025, raised Rs 853.87 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 8.29 crore shares at Rs 103 each to 59 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1.74 crore and total income of Rs 158.88 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Benchmarks trade with small losses; IT shares decline

Benchmarks trade with small losses; IT shares decline

Invenia-STL Networks wins contract of Rs 360 cr from PowerTel

Invenia-STL Networks wins contract of Rs 360 cr from PowerTel

RailTel jumps after securing Rs 209-cr order from Bihar Education Project Council

RailTel jumps after securing Rs 209-cr order from Bihar Education Project Council

Diamond Power Infra gains after securing Rs 237-cr order from Adani Energy Solutions

Diamond Power Infra gains after securing Rs 237-cr order from Adani Energy Solutions

Northern ARC Capital jumps on fresh brokerage coverage

Northern ARC Capital jumps on fresh brokerage coverage

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusDev Accelerator IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon