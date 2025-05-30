Home / Markets / News / Dividend stocks: TCS, L&T, 24 others to go ex-date next wk; do you own any?

Dividend stocks: TCS, L&T, 24 others to go ex-date next wk; do you own any?

Tata Motors, TCS, Tata Steel, L&T, Dr Lal PathLabs, Nuvama Wealth Management, HDFC Asset Management Company, and 19 other companies are set to remain in focus following their dividend announcements

Photo: Shutterstock
SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 2:07 PM IST
Dividend stocks: Shares of Tata Motors, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Container Corporation of India, Bank of Baroda, and 20 other companies are set to remain in focus next week — from Monday, June 2, 2025, to Friday, June 6, 2025 — following their announcements of dividend rewards for shareholders.
 
Other notable names on the list include JSW Energy, Dr Lal PathLabs, L&T Technology Services, INOX India, HDFC Asset Management Company, Nuvama Wealth Management, Jindal Saw, Atishay, Sunshield Chemicals, Seshasayee Paper and Boards, Rallis India, East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing, High Energy Batteries India, IFGL Refractories, IndiaMART InterMESH, Maithan Alloys, Nicco Parks & Resorts, QGO Finance, TAAL Enterprises, and Technocraft Industries (India).  FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY
 
According to data available on the BSE, shares of these companies will trade ex-dividend during the next week. The ex-dividend date is when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to the declared dividend. To be eligible for the dividend, investors must hold the shares before this date. Companies, however, determine the final list of eligible shareholders based on their records on the record date.
 
Among these, HDFC Asset Management Company has announced the highest dividend, with a final payout of ₹90 per share. The record date for this corporate action is Friday, June 6, 2025.
 
This is followed by Nuvama Wealth Management, which has declared an interim dividend of ₹69 per share, with the record date set for Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

Here’s the complete list of stocks trading ex-dividend next week:

Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Atishay June 3, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 June 3, 2025
Larsen & Toubro June 3, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹34 June 3, 2025
Nuvama Wealth Management June 3, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹69 June 3, 2025
Sunshield Chemicals June 3, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.50 June 3, 2025
INOX India June 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 June 4, 2025
Seshasayee Paper and Boards June 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.50 June 4, 2025
Tata Motors June 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹6 June 4, 2025
Tata Consultancy Services June 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹30 June 4, 2025
Jindal Saw June 5, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 June 5, 2025
Rallis India June 5, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.50 June 5, 2025
Bank of Baroda June 6, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹8.35 June 6, 2025
Container Corporation of India June 6, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 June 6, 2025
East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing June 6, 2025 Interim Dividend June 6, 2025
HDFC Asset Management Company June 6, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹90 June 6, 2025
High Energy Batteries India June 6, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3 June 6, 2025
IFGL Refractories June 6, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 June 6, 2025
IndiaMART InterMESH June 6, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹30 June 6, 2025
IndiaMART InterMESH June 6, 2025 Special Dividend - ₹20 June 6, 2025
JSW Energy June 6, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 June 6, 2025
Dr Lal PathLabs June 6, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹6 June 6, 2025
L&T Technology Services June 6, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹38 June 6, 2025
Maithan Alloys June 6, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹7 June 6, 2025
Nicco Parks & Resorts June 6, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.40 June 6, 2025
QGO Finance June 6, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.15 June 6, 2025
TAAL Enterprises June 6, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹30 June 6, 2025
Tata Steel June 6, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3.60 June 6, 2025
Technocraft Industries (India) June 6, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹20 June 6, 2025
  (Source: BSE/https://www.bseindia.com/corporates/corporates_act.html)
First Published: May 30 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

