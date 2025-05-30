Dividend stocks: TCS, L&T, 24 others to go ex-date next wk; do you own any?

Dividend stocks: Shares of Tata Motors, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Container Corporation of India, Bank of Baroda, and 20 other companies are set to remain in focus next week — from Monday, June 2, 2025, to Friday, June 6, 2025 — following their announcements of dividend rewards for shareholders.

FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY Other notable names on the list include JSW Energy, Dr Lal PathLabs, L&T Technology Services, INOX India, HDFC Asset Management Company, Nuvama Wealth Management, Jindal Saw, Atishay, Sunshield Chemicals, Seshasayee Paper and Boards, Rallis India, East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing, High Energy Batteries India, IFGL Refractories, IndiaMART InterMESH, Maithan Alloys, Nicco Parks & Resorts, QGO Finance, TAAL Enterprises, and Technocraft Industries (India).

According to data available on the BSE, shares of these companies will trade ex-dividend during the next week. The ex-dividend date is when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to the declared dividend. To be eligible for the dividend, investors must hold the shares before this date. Companies, however, determine the final list of eligible shareholders based on their records on the record date.

Among these, HDFC Asset Management Company has announced the highest dividend, with a final payout of ₹90 per share. The record date for this corporate action is Friday, June 6, 2025.

This is followed by Nuvama Wealth Management, which has declared an interim dividend of ₹69 per share, with the record date set for Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

Here’s the complete list of stocks trading ex-dividend next week: