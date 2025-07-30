Iron & steel products stock zooms over 1100% in 25 months. Do you own?

Gallantt Ispat share price movement

Shares of Gallantt Ispat hit a new high of ₹757.20, as they surged 11 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes after the company reported healthy results for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26). The stock of the iron & steel company was trading higher for the third straight day, and has rallied 19 per cent during the period.

The market price of Gallantt Ispat has zoomed 158 per cent from its March 2025 low of ₹293.75 on the BSE. Since June 30, 2023, in the past 25 months, the stock price has skyrocketed by 1,189 per cent from a level of ₹58.75.

Till 02:26 PM; the average trading volumes at the counter jumped over four-fold. A combined 2.74 million equity shares representing 1.3 per cent of total equity of Gallantt Ispat changed hands on the NSE and BSE. Q1 results – Gallantt Ispat For the April to June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), Gallantt Ispat posted a 42.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit at ₹173.79 crore from ₹121.87 crore in Q1FY25. However, income from operations were down 2.7 per cent to ₹1,127.78 crore from ₹1,159.69 crore. During the quarter, the company said it has not incurred interest expenses, on the contrary, it earned interest income of ₹6.57 crore.

Outlook – Gallantt Ispat With a growing emphasis on infrastructure development, India’s steel consumption is expected to witness robust growth in the coming years. The government’s initiatives such as the National Steel Policy and ‘Make in India’ campaign aim to enhance the competitiveness of the Indian steel sector and achieve self-sufficiency in steel production. As the country transitions into an economic powerhouse, steel demand is anticipated to grow at a steady pace during the period 2024-2028. The construction sector contributes to around 38 per cent of India’s steel demand while infrastructure accounts for 29 per cent of India’s steel demand with roads, highways, and metros making up 50-60 per cent of this demand, Gallantt Ispat had said in the FY24 annual report.

The management is optimistic of prospects on account of the low cost of being in business, combined with scale. The outlook for the steel industry is increasingly promising, driven by the government’s proposed investment and outlay in infrastructure and development projects. Track Stock Market LIVE Updates The increased infrastructure spending will not only stimulate growth within the industry but also present numerous opportunities for steel manufacturers to expand their market presence. The management anticipates a boost in demand for both long steel products, driven by new projects and ongoing urbanization efforts. Shareholding pattern – Gallantt Ispat As per June 2025 shareholding pattern, the promoters held 68.93 per cent holding in Gallantt Ispat, with the remaining 31.07 per cent stake being with the public shareholders.