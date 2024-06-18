Is it a good time to sell Nifty 50, Mid Select Index? Check details here

Nifty Index Analysis



The Nifty Index is currently trading at 23,465.60. On near-term charts, the index is positioned in the oversold zone, suggesting that selling pressure will likely emerge on any rise. Stiff resistance is anticipated between 23,575 and 23,600. A close above this resistance range could push the index towards 23,800. Conversely, the index is expected to find support at 23,100.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Given this setup, the best trading strategy would be to sell either at the current market price (CMP) or on any rise. The target price for this strategy should be 23,100. If the index breaks below 23,100, the next support level would be 22,900.

In summary, traders should consider shorting the index at CMP or on any upward movement, aiming for the 23,100 support level as their primary target. If the index continues to decline, the next target should be 22,900. This approach is supported by the oversold conditions on the charts, indicating potential for continued downward momentum in the near term.

Nifty Mid Select Index Analysis

The Nifty Mid Select Index is currently trading at 12,053.20. On near-term charts, the index appears overextended, indicating that selling pressure is likely to be witnessed either at the current market price (CMP) or on any rise. Given this technical setup, the best trading strategy would be to sell the index and its constituents on any upward movement.

The first support level to target is 11,750, with a second support level at 11,575. This strategy is backed by the overbought condition of the index, which suggests that the recent rally might be due for a pullback. Selling on rise or booking profits at the CMP would be prudent for traders looking to capitalise on the anticipated downward movement.