Arvind Fashions shares rise 3% on naming new MD and CEO; check details here

Shares of the company rose for the third straight session and currently trade at 2 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 7.7 per cent this year, compared to a 5.8 per cent advance in the benchmark Sensex. Arvind Fashions has a total market capitalisation of ₹6,312.34 crore.

Arvind Fashions appoints new MD and CEO

The company announced the appointment of Amisha Jain as its new MD and CEO, effective August 13, 2025, according to an exchange filing. The move is part of the company’s succession planning, with current MD & CEO Shailesh Chaturvedi’s five-year term set to expire on January 31, 2026.

ALSO READ: ixigo share skyrockets 15%, hits record on Q1 show; profit jumps 28% YoY Amisha Jain brings over 25 years of leadership experience across technology, consumer, and retail sectors, the company said in the statement.

An alumna of INSEAD and a former consultant at McKinsey, she is known for leading large-scale transformations and driving growth in both traditional and digital-first companies, it said. Most recently, she served as MD and Senior Vice President for South Asia, Middle East, Africa, and Eastern Europe at Levi Strauss & Co., where she played a key role in expanding the brand's presence and business performance in the region.