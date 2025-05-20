RVNL pares gain, slips 7% from day's high despite ₹179-cr order win

RVNL share price: State-owned State-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) share price rose up to 3.94 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹448 per share on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

At 10:30 AM, RVNL share continued to trade near day's low level, down 3.40 per cent at ₹416.35. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.24 per cent lower at 81,858.8 level.

What led to the initial uptick in the RVNL share price today?

RVNL share price gained after the company announced that it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a project worth ₹178.64 crore from IRCON International.

The project involves the installation, testing, and commissioning of telecommunications and EIMWB systems, along with Distributed and Centralised Electronic Interlocking (EI) at 10 new stations, including Surakachhar, Katghora Road, and Dhangawan. It also covers the setup of six new Intermediate Block Sections (IBSs) across designated block sections between Bhingra and Pendra Road. Additionally, the scope includes the implementation of a new Section Control System with associated train control communication equipment in the Gevra Road–Pendra Road section, a new telephone exchange, and EIMWBs at suitable locations. Modifications to the existing interlocking systems at Kusmunda Block Station and the SECL SILO Siding East Cabin are also part of the works.

In an exchange filing, RVNL said, “It is hereby informed that RVNL emerges as the lowest bidder (L1) from IRCON International Limited for “Supply of various signalling, telecommunications and EIMWB materials; Installation, Testing and Commissioning of Distributed/Centralised Electronic Interlocking (El) Installations at 10 new stations, viz., Surakachhar, Block Cabin, Katghora Road, Bhingra, Putuwa, Matin, Sendurgarh, Putipakhana, Dhangawan and Bhadi stations; 06 new IBSs in the Bhingra-Putuwa, Putuwa-Matin, Sendurgarh-Putipakhana, Putipakhana-Bhadi, Bhadi Dhangawan & Dhangawan-Pendra Road block sections; Installation, Testing and Commissioning of New Section Control System with Headquarters and Wayside Train Control Communication Equipment/System in the Gevra Road-Pendra Road section; Installation, Testing and commissioning of new Telephone Exchange and EIMWBs at appropriate location(s) through execution of various signalling & telecommunications works; alterations/modifications in the existing panel interlocking installation at Kusmunda Block Station (KBS) yard and the existing electronic interlocking installation at East Cabin of the SECL SILO Siding (KMKA) yard including other miscellaneous works.”

The project is expected to be completed in 11 months, including monsoon period, RVNL revealed, in a statement.

About RVNL

RVNL is a company based in New Delhi, specialising in the construction of rail infrastructure projects across the country. Set up in 2003, the company is actively involved in the development and implementation of various railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, workshops, metro projects, bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, and institution buildings.

Additionally, it offers financial resource mobilisation services to support its projects. Rail Vikas Nigam Limited caters to clients such as Indian Railways, central and state government ministries, departments, and public sector undertakings.

The market capitalisation of RVNL is ₹87,153.84 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE200 category.