Pfizer Q4 net profit jumps 85% to ₹331 crore; revenue rises 8.3%

Pfizer Ltd reported an 85 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit for the fourth quarter of FY25, reaching ₹330.94 crore, driven by an exceptional gain from the completion of an asset sale and transfer.
In comparison, the company had recorded a net profit of ₹178.86 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, according to its regulatory filing.
Total expenses in Q4FY25 rose marginally to ₹383.5 crore, up from ₹377.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
The company's board of directors has recommended a total dividend of ₹165 per equity share of ₹10 each for FY25. This includes:
A final dividend of ₹35 per share
A special dividend of ₹100 per share to commemorate Pfizer’s 75th year in India
An additional special dividend of ₹30 per share linked to the gain from the transfer of leasehold land and buildings
Revenue from operations for Q4FY25 rose by 8.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹591.91 crore, compared to ₹546.63 crore in Q4FY24.
During the quarter, Pfizer recorded an exceptional gain of ₹172.81 crore from the completion of the transfer and sale of land, including structures and buildings, at Thane to Zoetis Pharmaceutical Research Pvt Ltd, as per the regulatory filing.
For the full financial year ended 31 March 2025, Pfizer Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of ₹767.6 crore, reflecting a 39.3 per cent increase from ₹551.33 crore in FY24.
Revenue from operations for FY25 stood at ₹2,281.35 crore, marking a 4 per cent rise from ₹2,193.17 crore in FY24.
Total expenses for FY25 declined marginally to ₹1,610.32 crore, compared to ₹1,635.56 crore in the previous year.