Home / Markets / News / iValue Infosolutions IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

iValue Infosolutions IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Once the iValue Infosolutions IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue

iValue Infosolutions IPO allotment
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 8:32 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The basis of allotment for the iValue Infosolutions IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Tuesday, September 23, 2025. The public offering closed for subscription on Monday, September 22, receiving decent participation from investors and was oversubscribed by nearly 2 times.
 

Here's how to check iValue Infosolutions IPO allotment status online – Direct links

Once the iValue Infosolutions IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue.

Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to check the iValue Infosolutions IPO allotment status:

 
CheckiValue Infosolutions IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
Check iValue Infosolutions IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/
 
Check iValue Infosolutions IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

iValue Infosolutions IPO final subscription status

The ₹560.29 crore public offering of iValue Infosolutions, offered at a price band of ₹284–₹299 with a lot size of 50 shares, received bids for 2,38,25,400 shares against the 1,31,17,272 shares on offer. This led to an oversubscription of 1.82 times by the end of the subscription period, according to data available on the BSE.
 
The IPO witnessed the highest participation from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who subscribed 3.18 times the portion reserved for them. This was followed by retail at 1.28 times. Meanwhile, non-institutional investors (NIIs), oversubscribed their category by 1.26 times.
 

iValue Infosolutions IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

Sources tracking unofficial market activity reported that iValue Infosolutions shares were trading flat at around ₹299 per share which is also the upper end of the IPO price. Thus the grey market premium (GMP) of iValue Infosolutions IPO remains nil on Tuesday. 

iValue Infosolutions IPO listing forecast

Shares of iValue Infosolutions are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, September 25, 2025. The current grey market trends hints at a flat listing of the iValue Infosolutions shares. However, these estimates are speculative, as the grey market is unregulated, and the GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.

About iValue Infosolutions

iValue Infosolutions Limited is an enterprise technology solutions specialist based in India, focused on enabling large enterprises in their digital transformation journeys. The company offers comprehensive, purpose-built solutions for securing and managing digital applications and data, ensuring their performance, availability, scalability, and security. iValue bridges the gap between Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and System Integrators (SIs) to deliver tailored technology solutions to end customers. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gujarat Fluorochemicals: Analysts raise target, see 39% upside; do you own?

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty down; Asia markets rise; Anand Rathi, Euro Pratik IPO eyed

HDB Financial gets new 'Buy' rating from Nirmal Bang; 17% upside seen

Motilal Oswal sector of the week: IT services; HCL Tech, Coforge top picks

Gift health insurance, start SIP: Balance festive spends with investing

Topics :IPO allotmentIPO GMPIPO REVIEWIPO listing timeIPOsinitial public offerings IPOs

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 8:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story