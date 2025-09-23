iValue Infosolutions IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

The basis of allotment for the iValue Infosolutions IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Tuesday, September 23, 2025. The public offering closed for subscription on Monday, September 22, receiving decent participation from investors and was oversubscribed by nearly 2 times.

Check iValue Infosolutions IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Check iValue Infosolutions IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

iValue Infosolutions IPO final subscription status

The ₹560.29 crore public offering of iValue Infosolutions, offered at a price band of ₹284–₹299 with a lot size of 50 shares, received bids for 2,38,25,400 shares against the 1,31,17,272 shares on offer. This led to an oversubscription of 1.82 times by the end of the subscription period, according to data available on the BSE.

The IPO witnessed the highest participation from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who subscribed 3.18 times the portion reserved for them. This was followed by retail at 1.28 times. Meanwhile, non-institutional investors (NIIs), oversubscribed their category by 1.26 times.