Monday, September 22, 2025 | 09:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / iValue Infosolutions IPO subscribed 1.82 times, set to list on Sept 25

iValue Infosolutions IPO subscribed 1.82 times, set to list on Sept 25

The IPO is a complete offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.87 crore equity shares by promoters, an investor and individual shareholders, worth Rs 560 crore at the upper end of the price band

initial public offering, IPO

The company's IPO received bids for 2,38,25,200 shares against 1,31,17,272 shares on offer, according to NSE data. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 9:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial share sale of iValue Infosolutions Ltd received 1.82 times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Monday.

The company's IPO received bids for 2,38,25,200 shares against 1,31,17,272 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 3.18 times. The portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) attracted 1.28 times subscription and non-institutional investors quota received 1.26 times subscription.

Creador-backed iValue Infosolutions on Wednesday garnered Rs 168 crore from anchor investors.

The Rs 560-crore public offering has a price band of Rs 284-299 per share.

Also Read

Sebi, minimum public shareholding, open offers, listed companies, compliance, public float, market capitalisation, Hyundai Motor India, Bajaj Housing Finance

Listed firms, open offers may gain from Sebi's relaxed MPS stancepremium

ipo market listing share market

Crizac to launch ₹860 cr IPO on July 2 with reduced OFS component

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands lists on stock exchanges post demerger

BSE

BSE shares reach new life-time high, zoom 71% from March low

Porsche

Porsche caught between a slowing China, EV road bumps, and Trump

At the upper end, the company is valued at around Rs 1,600 crore.

 

The IPO is a complete offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.87 crore equity shares by promoters, an investor and individual shareholders, worth Rs 560 crore at the upper end of the price band.

Since the entire issue is an OFS, all proceeds will go directly to the selling shareholders rather than the company.

The company said the IPO is intended to achieve the benefits of listing equity shares on the stock exchanges and to facilitate the OFS for selling shareholders.

iValue Infosolutions is an enterprise technology solutions specialist offering comprehensive, purpose-built solutions for securing and managing digital applications and data.

It primarily serves large enterprises in their digital transformation journeys by working with system integrators and OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) to identify, recommend, and deploy solutions that ensure the performance, availability, scalability, and security of applications and data.

IIFL Capital Services and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book running lead managers to the issue.

Equity shares of iValue Infosolutions are expected to be listed on the BSE and the NSE on September 25.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

initial public offering, IPO

GK Energy IPO worth ₹464 cr sees 6.41 times subscription on day two

initial public offerings, IPO

Atlanta Electricals IPO subscribed 97% on the first day of bidding

initial public offerings, IPO

Pace Digitek aims to raise ₹819 cr via IPO; subscription opens on Sep 26

Divestment, privatisation, stake sale, disinvestment

TIMF Holdings, 360 ONE invest ₹140 cr in Rubicon Research ahead of IPO

Zelio E-Mobility

Zelio E-Mobility to raise ₹78 crore via SME IPO for R&D, expansion

Topics : BSE listed companies NSE listing stock market trading IPO listing time IPO activity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 9:09 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySBI Scholarship 2025FAQ on H-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodayBallon d'Or 2025 GST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon