Home / Markets / News / What triggered 11% jump in Stallion India share price today? Details here

Stallion India's share price climbed today after the company inked a MoU with Rajasthan Government to establish a state-of-the-art R-32 refrigerant gas manufacturing facility in Bhilwara district.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Stallion India Fluorochemicals share price: Stallion India Fluorochemicals shares were buzzing in trade on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, with the stock rising up to 11.17 per cent to an intraday high of 127.35 per share.
 
At 12:30 PM, Stallion India share price was up 7.25 per cent at 122.85 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading marginally (0.11 per cent) higher at 80.691.07 levels.
 

What led Stallion India share price to rise today?

 
Stallion India’s share price climbed today after the company inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Rajasthan to establish a state-of-the-art R-32 refrigerant gas manufacturing facility in Bhilwara district.
 
 
The plant will also produce other advanced refrigerants, including R-410A, R-404A, R-407C, R-454B, R-515B, and R-513A. 
 
Shazad Sheriar Rustomji, managing director and CEO of Stallion India Fluorochemicals said, “This project marks a significant milestone in our capacity expansion strategy and underscores our commitment to serving the growing demand for environment friendly and energy-efficient refrigerants in India. The Bhilwara facility will strengthen our domestic manufacturing footprint, reduce import dependency, and position us to cater to both domestic and export markets.”  

The project entails an investment of about ₹120 crore and is expected to generate 30 direct jobs, with production slated to begin in 2026, Stallion India revealed, in a statement.
 
Stallion India has already started the land acquisition process, while the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) will assist with approvals, clearances, and infrastructure to ensure timely execution.
 
“We are grateful to the Government of Rajasthan for its proactive support in enabling this investment, which aligns with our long-term vision of innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric growth,” Rustomji added.
 

About Stallion India Fluorochemicals 

 
Founded in 1992, Stallion India Fluorochemicals Limited (SIFL) is a specialised leader in the refrigerants and industrial gases industry. With more than 30 years of expertise, the company has built a strong presence in processing, blending, and distributing gases for a wide range of sectors, including air conditioning, refrigeration, fire safety, semiconductor manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and glass production. 
 
It operates four strategically located manufacturing facilities in Khalapur, Ghiloth, Manesar, and Panvel, focusing on debulking, blending, and processing gases. Unlike many competitors that primarily produce base molecules, Stallion India differentiates itself through its niche focus on gas blending.
 
Its portfolio includes tailored solutions in Hydrocarbons (HC), Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), and Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs). 
 

