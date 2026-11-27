Brokerage Jefferies expects telecom operators to undertake the next round of tariff hikes in April 2027, and sees the sector revenue growing at a CAGR of 13 per cent over FY27-FY29 to $44 billion.

The brokerage said that Bharti Airtel and Bharti Hexacom are its preferred picks in the sector, and assigned targets of ₹2,380 and ₹2,080, respectively.

Jefferies, in its note, said that the sector's annualised revenues reached a new high of $35 billion in Q2FY27, up 8.5 per cent Y-o-Y, even in the absence of tariff hikes. The growth was supported almost equally by subscriber growth (+4.1 per cent Y-o-Y) and ARPU expansion (+4.3 per cent Y-o-Y).

All market categories contributed incremental revenues Y-o-Y, Jefferies said, adding that Bharti Airtel continued to outperform, accounting for around 50 per cent of incremental revenues and delivered double-digit revenue growth in 9 of 22 circles. It gained 70 bps market share, while Vodafone Idea lost market share by 55 bps. "Sustained high-single-digit growth in the absence of tariff hikes provides comfort on the sector's underlying growth trajectory, supported by continued premiumisation and subscriber additions," the brokerage said. Jefferies said Airtel reported a 10 per cent Y-o-Y increase in its revenue in Q2, ahead of the sector, driven by 7 per cent ARPU growth and 3 per cent subscriber growth. The ARPU growth remained ahead of peers, reflecting its continued focus on premiumisation and quality subscriber additions.