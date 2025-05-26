JK Cement shares hit life-high after Q4 results; stock up 10% today

Shares of JK Cement rallied over 10 per cent to hit a life high on Monday, after the company posted a 64 per cent jump in its net profit during the fourth quarter of the previous financial year (Q4FY25).

The cement manufacturer, JK Cement's stock rose as much as 10.5 per cent during the day to hit a life high of ₹632.8 per share. The stock pared gains to trade 5.5 per cent higher at ₹5,391 apiece, compared to a 0.48 per cent advance in Nifty50 as of 11:10 AM.

Track LIVE Market Updates Here Shares of the company have risen 17 per cent this year, compared to a 5.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50. Since its March lows of ₹4,218, the counter has recovered by over 28 per cent. JK Cement has a total market capitalisation of ₹41,599.90 crore, according to BSE data.

JK Cement Q4FY25 results

Net profit of JK Cements rose 63.99 per cent to ₹360.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against ₹219.75 crore during the corresponding quarter ended March 2024. Revenue from operations increased 15.31 per cent to ₹3,581.18 crore in the March 2025 quarter compared to ₹3,105.77 crore in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the company's operating margins or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 36.6 per cent to ₹765 crore in the March quarter. The Ebita margin of JK Cements expanded to 21.4 per cent from 18 per cent earlier.

About JK Cement

JK Cement is one of India’s leading manufacturers of grey cement and one of the leading white cement manufacturers in the World. The company has an installed grey cement capacity of 24.34 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) & white cement capacity of 3.05 mtpa.

JK Cement has a strong presence in markets such as Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. Its turnover for FY24 was at ₹86.30 crore.