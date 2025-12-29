John Cockerill India share price today

Share price John Cockerill India rallied 7 per cent to ₹5,420 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market after ace investors - Ramesh Damani and Chetan Shah bought stake in the company via open market deals.

FOLLOW LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE At 10:38 AM; the stock price of the smallcap company was trading 6 per cent higher at ₹5,356 on the BSE, as compared to 0.13 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex, It had hit a 52-week high of ₹6,660 on October 6, 2025.

Ramesh Damani, Chetan Shah buy stake On December 26, 2025, investors Ramesh Shrichand Damani (27,500 equity shares) and Chetan Jayantilal Shah (25,000 equity shares) collectively purchased 52,500 equity shares of John Cockerill India via open market deals on the BSE, the bulk deal data shows. Ramesh Shrichand Damani bought shares at ₹4,704.45 per share and Chetan Shah acquired shares at ₹4,707, data shows. ALSO READ | Vedanta stock gains 2% on Depo graphite-vanadium block win; up 20% in 14 sessions Meanwhile, John Cockerill SA (JC SA), a promoter of John Cockerill India, informed that JC SA sold 195,714 equity shares of the company through market trades between December 22, 2025 and December 26, 2025, leading to approximately 5.29 per cent of total promoter shareholding held by them prior to such disposal. The number of shares sold constitutes approximately 3.96 per cent of the total paid-up capital of the company, it said.

John Cockerill India overview/outlook John Cockerill India's Indian hub and center of excellence for cold rolling mill complexes, is the world leader in the conception, manufacture, and installation of reversible cold rolling mills. As an international specialist in industrial processes and technologies, John Cockerill Industry designs, supplies and modernizes cold rolling mills, processing lines, chemical and thermal treatment installations for the steel and the non-ferrous industry, as well as state-of-the-art heat treatment technologies for the aviation, forging and casting industry, and hydrometallurgical processes for the extraction of ores. In the September 2025 quarter (Q3CY25); the company’s order intake reached about ₹586 crore, nearly 10 times what it recorded in the first quarter. The company’s order backlog almost doubled to over ₹1,100 crore.

The company’s recent wins with GSW-GFE at around ₹270 crore, Tata Steel at ₹80 crore, Godawari Power & Ispat at ₹50 crore, Jindal India at ₹40 crore and JSW Steel at ₹175 crore are encouraging. Together, these orders reflect the growing trust of leading steel producers in the company’s capabilities, the management said. The global steel sector continues to navigate a mixed outlook. Europe faces energy and cost pressures. China remains subdued and the US market is holding steady to infrastructure and energy transition investments. Against this backdrop, India and Southeast Asia continue to stand out as growth regions, with sustained momentum in infrastructure, construction and automotive sectors.