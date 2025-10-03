Friday, October 03, 2025 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Black Box shares hit 5% upper circuit on partnering with Wind River

Black Box shares hit 5% upper circuit on partnering with Wind River

The demand on the counter came after the company announced a global strategic partnership with Wind River, an Aptiv company

share market, stock market

Upper Circuit on Black Box shares

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Black Box shares hit 5 per cent upper circuit on BSE at ₹559.15 per share. At 11:52 AM, Black Box’s share price was trading 4.99 per cent higher at ₹559.15 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.01 per cent at 80,989.21.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹9,504.85 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹715.8 per share and its 52-week low was at ₹321 per share. 

Why did Black Box's shares rise in trade? 

The demand on the counter came after the company announced a global strategic partnership with Wind River, an Aptiv company and global leader in intelligent edge software, to deliver next-generation edge and cloud solutions across industries worldwide.
 
 
Under the agreement, Black Box will serve as the preferred partner for Wind River solutions in India and the Middle East, strengthening its presence in high-potential markets. Additionally, the company will manage end-user customer engagements globally across multiple geographies, significantly expanding its reach.
 
The collaboration is expected to deliver approximately ₹1,350 crore in revenue globally over the next five years, positioning Black Box as a major enabler of enterprise adoption of AI-driven workloads, scalable private cloud deployments, and intelligent edge platforms. 

Also Read

A drone flies over a neighborhood in Houston, Texas

Paras Defence up 4% on winning this deal from Defence Ministry; details

stock markets

John Cockerill zooms 8%, hits record high; here's what sparked the rally

Atlantaa shares in focus

Atlantaa shares hit 20% upper circuit for 2nd day after ₹2,485-cr contract

Alcohol on flight

Allied Blenders and Distillers rises 5%; what's boosting investor interest?

TBO TEK shares in focus

TBO TEK shares rise 2% after $125-million acquisition of Classic Vacations

 
Sectors such as manufacturing, industrial automation, retail, financial services, automotive, and telecom stand to gain from the partnership, leveraging secure and scalable infrastructure to boost operational efficiency and customer experience.
 
“This partnership with Wind River is a significant milestone for Black Box,” said Sanjeev Verma, President and CEO, Black Box. “By combining Wind River’s proven technologies with our deep integration expertise, we are well-positioned to accelerate digital transformation for enterprises in high-growth markets. This will enable us to drive efficiency and innovation for our customers while creating long-term value for our shareholders.”
 
With this move, Black Box enters the hyperconverged and intelligent edge computing markets at scale, reinforcing its commitment to shaping the future of enterprise digital infrastructure worldwide. 
 
Black Box is a global leader in digital infrastructure solutions, delivering network and system integration, managed services, and technology products to Fortune 100 and top global enterprises. With a presence across the United States, Europe, India, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America, Black Box serves businesses across financial services, technology, healthcare, retail, public services, and manufacturing.

More From This Section

stock market live

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat; Metal index gains 2%, PSU Bank 1%; Tata Steel up 4%

Defense sector

Goldman Sachs turns bullish on India's aerospace, defense sector

Steel

JSW Steel, Tata Steel rally up to 4% in subdued market; hit 52-week highs

Bitcoin

Uptober delivers! Bitcoin reclaims 120k; will bulls push BTC to new highs?

Sensex, Nifty, stock market, BSE, NSE

Can Sensex hit 90,000-mark by March 2026? Here's what chart suggests

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex NSE Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthStock Market HolidayNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon