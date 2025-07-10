ACME Solar Holdings share price

Shares of ACME Solar Holdings hit a six-month high of ₹283.25, surging 8 per cent on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade amid heavy volume on expectations of strong earnings growth.

The stock price of the power generation company was trading close to its record high of ₹292, which it touched on December 4, 2024. However, ACME Solar still trades below its IPO issue price of ₹289 per share. The company made its stock market debut on November 13, 2024.

ACME Solar Holdings wins multiple orders On July 7, 2025, ACME Solar received an order of more than 3.1 GWh of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) from leading global energy system suppliers including Zhejiang Narada and Trina Energy, renowned for their high efficiency and scalable storage Solutions. The delivery is planned in a phased manner over the next four to eight months of the current fiscal year. Earlier last month, ACME Solar informed the stock exchanges that it emerged as the winning bidder for NHPC’s tender for cumulative capacity of 275 MW / 550 MWh standalone BESS projects in Andhra Pradesh across two projects at Kuppam and Ghani.

Elara Capital initiates coverage of ACME Solar with a Buy rating ACME Solar has a robust growth roadmap supported by a strong execution history. The company currently operates 2,826MW of solar capacity, with an additional 4,143MW under development. It is increasingly focused on firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) and hybrid projects to enhance returns and improve grid reliability. With plans to scale up renewable capacity from 2.8GW to 7.0GW by FY28, it is poised for significant growth, with a revenue compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49 per cent and an EBITDA CAGR of 59 per cent during FY25-28E.