JSW Energy commissions 281 MW renewable energy project in Maharashtra

JSW Energy commissions 281 MW renewable energy project in Maharashtra

This capacity addition will enable the company to benefit from the peak wind season during the year and will contribute to the overall renewable output, a company statement said

The PPA is signed for supply of power for a period of 25 years with a tariff of Rs 3.65/KWh (Image: X@JSWEnergy)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 8:20 PM IST



JSW Energy on Thursday announced the commissioning of 281 MW renewable energy project in Maharashtra with solar capacity of 215 MW and wind capacity of 66 MW.

This capacity addition will enable the company to benefit from the peak wind season during the year and will contribute to the overall renewable output, a company statement said.

With this, the installed wind capacity stands at 3,482 MW, solar capacity at 1,968 MW and hydro capacity at 1,391 MW, taking the share of renewables in the overall capacity to 55 per cent.

Further, JSW Renew Energy Three, a stepdown subsidiary of the company, has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd for STU-connected wind capacity of 250 MW.

 

The PPA is signed for supply of power for a period of 25 years with a tariff of Rs 3.65/KWh.

The project is located in Maharashtra and is expected to be commissioned in the next 24 months.

JSW Energy has total locked-in generation capacity of 29.9 GW comprising 12.5 GW operational, 12.4 GW under-construction across wind, thermal and hydro, and a pipeline of 4.9 GW.

The company aims to reach 30 GW generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity by FY 2030.

JSW Energy has set an ambitious target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : JSW Energy Maharashtra renewable energy Adani Electricity

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

