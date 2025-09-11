Jupiter Wagons rallies 8% on securing ₹113 cr-order from Railways Ministry

Jupiter Wagons share price: Railway company Jupiter Wagons share price gained up to 8.08 per cent to an intraday high of ₹345 per share on Thursday, September 11, 2025.

Around 10:40 AM, Jupiter Wagons share price was trading 5 per cent higher at ₹335.15 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat with a positive bias at 81,454.96 levels.

Why did Jupiter Wagons share price jump in trade today?

Jupiter Wagons share price rallied after the company announced that its material subsidiary, Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory Private Limited, has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) dated September 9, 2025 from Ministry of Railways, Railway Board.

The LOA pertains to the supply of a total 9,000 LHB Axles for FIAT-IR Bogies, with an aggregate order value of approximately ₹113 crore. Jupiter Wagons, via an exchange filing said, “We are thrilled to announce that our material subsidiary, Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory Private Limited, has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) dated September 9, 2025 from the Ministry of Railways, Railway Board. This LOA pertains to the supply of a total 9,000 LHB Axles for FIAT-IR Bogies, with an aggregate order value of approximately ₹113 crore.” Last month, Jupiter Electric Mobility Pvt. Ltd. (JEM), the electric commercial vehicle arm of Jupiter Wagons Ltd., inaugurated its first showroom in New Bowenpally, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, introducing its 1.05 ton 4-wheeler electric light commercial vehicle (eLCV) – JEM TEZ to Telangana’s logistics and intra-city freight market.

During the same period (in August), Jupiter Wagons announced that its material unlisted subsidiary, Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory Private Limited (JTRFPL), received a Letter of Intent (LOI) dated August 19, 2025 for the supply of 5,376 wheelsets (2688 Motor wheelsets and 2688 Trailer wheelsets) for the prestigious Vande Bharat train project, valued at approximately ₹215 crore. Jupiter Wagons Q1FY26 results Financially, Jupiter Wagons posted a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹31.1 crore in Q1FY26, down 66.2 per cent Y-o-Y. Its PAT Margin stood at 6.5 per cent. Revenue from operations for Q1FY26 came in at ₹459.3 crore, down 47.8 per cent annually, due to shortage of wheel set supplied by Railway Wheel Factory, Indian Railways, especially for 25 Ton Axle load wagons for which the Company has majority of its order book.