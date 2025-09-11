Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 10:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ACME Solar Holdings rises 5% as arm wins ₹3,892-crore order from SBI

ACME Solar Holdings rises 5% as arm wins ₹3,892-crore order from SBI

ACME Solar Holdings shares rose 5.1 per cent on Thursday after the company's subsidiary ACME Venus Urja won an order worth ₹3,892 crore for a 400 MW FDRE Project

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

ACME Solar Holdings shares rose 5.1 per cent on Thursday and logged an intra-day high at ₹317.9 per share on BSE. At 9:53 AM, ACME Solar Holdings' share price was trading 2.51 per cent higher at ₹309.9 on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.06 per cent at 81,471.23.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹18,751.67crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹317.9 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹167.55.  FOLLOW LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE

Why were ACME Solar shares rising?

The buying on the counter came after the company’s subsidiary ACME Venus Urja won an order worth ₹3,892 crore for a 400 MW  Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) Project from the State Bank of India, with repayment spread across 19 years. 
 
 
The project is being developed in Barmer, Rajasthan, and is contracted with NHPC at a tariff of ₹4.64 per unit. The project would entail installing solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) to meet the supply obligations and ensure higher dispatchability as per the PPA conditions. 
 
That apart, on September 8, 2025, ACME Solar announced that it had placed an order for two gigawatt-hour (GWh) of battery energy storage system (BESS) with Chuzhou Lishen New Energy Technology Co through Posco International Corporation and China FAW Group Import and Export Co.

The order will be delivered in phases over the next six to ten months and deployed across ACME Solar’s firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) and standalone BESS projects, which are scheduled for commissioning over the next 12–18 months.
 
Lishen is China’s first lithium-ion battery research and development company, with an annual production capacity of 31 GWh. China FAW Group Import and Export Co is the trading arm of China FAW Group, the country’s first automobile manufacturer and a large state-owned automotive company.
 
ACME Solar Holdings operates a diversified portfolio of projects, including solar, wind, storage, FDRE and hybrid solutions, with an operational capacity of 2,890 megawatt (MW).

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

