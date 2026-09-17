Karamtara Engineering hits 10% upper limit on debut; up 38% from IPO price

Karamtara Engineering share price: , a manufacturer of engineering steel products for renewable energy and power transmission sectors, made a strong debut on the bourses today, yielding a listing gain of nearly 26 per cent for Shares of Karamtara Engineering , a manufacturer of engineering steel products for renewable energy and power transmission sectors, made a strong debut on the bourses today, yielding a listing gain of nearly 26 per cent for IPO investors.

The stock opened at ₹320, marking a 25.98 per cent premium over the issue price of ₹254 on both the NSE and BSE.

Later, the stock jumped 10 per cent to hit the upper circuit at ₹351.95 on BSE.

Karamtara Engineering's market capitalisation stood at ₹10,298.33 crore at the time of listing, according to BSE data.

Karamtara Engineering’s listing was above grey market expectations, which had indicated around 16 per cent listing gains. Karamtara Engineering stock: Buy or book profit? Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart, said that the strong debut validates the renewable-energy and solar-structures leadership story, backed by healthy growth, margins, and IPO-led deleveraging. However, premium valuation caps near-term upside. "Short-term investors should consider booking gains on strength, while long-term growth investors can hold through corrections tied to sector capex cycles. Keep a stop loss at ₹290," she added.

Karamtara Engineering IPO details Karamtara Engineering's ₹875 crore IPO opened for public subscription on September 9 and concluded on September 11. The price band was fixed at ₹241-254 per share, valuing the company at around ₹7,790-8,174 crore. ALSO READ: NSE's much-awaited IPO opens today; should you apply? Check reviews, GMP Karamtara Engineering's ₹875 crore IPO opened for public subscription on September 9 and concluded on September 11. The price band was fixed at ₹241-254 per share, valuing the company at around ₹7,790-8,174 crore. The IPO, which comprised a fresh issue of shares worth ₹675 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to ₹200 crore, was subscribed 62.6 times. Ahead of the IPO, Karamtara Engineering had collected ₹262.50 crore from anchor investors. The company allotted 1.03 crore equity shares to anchor investors at ₹254 per share, which included HDFC Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, HDFC Life Insurance Company and SBI Life Insurance.