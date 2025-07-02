Keystone Realtors shares rally 10% on securing cluster redevelopment deal

Shares of Keystone Realtors soared nearly 10 per cent on Wednesday after it landed a cluster redevelopment project in Andheri West, Mumbai, with a gross development value (GDV) of ₹3,000 crore.

The real estate developer's stock rose as much as 9.95 per cent during the day to ₹697 per share, the steepest intraday gain since November 11 last year. The stock pared gains to trade 5.5 per cent higher at ₹668.7 apiece, compared to a 0.03 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:40 AM.

Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here Shares of the company extended gains to their ninth day, gaining over 25 per cent in the process. The counter has fallen 1.8 per cent this year, compared to an 8 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Keystone Realtors has a total market capitalisation of ₹8,475.5 crore.

Keystone Realtors bags Andheri West redevelopment projects The company was selected as the developer by eight housing societies for a cluster redevelopment project in Andheri West. Development Agreements have already been executed with five societies, while Letters of Intent (LOIs) have been received from the remaining three. This project spans a cumulative plot area of 4.75 acres (19,229 square metres) and covers 548 existing members. It is expected to unlock a saleable area of 10.6 lakh square feet, with a projected GDV of ₹3,000 crore. With this addition, the company has further strengthened its project pipeline for the current financial year, continuing its momentum of adding strategically located high-potential redevelopment projects in key city clusters, the statement said.

ALSO READ: RITES share price zooms 6% on multiple deal wins; key details here Further, on Tuesday, the company received the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for the redevelopment of GTB Nagar in Sion, an urban project undertaken in collaboration with the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). Spread across 11.19 acres (45,308 square metres), the project will benefit over 1,400 families and unlock a saleable area of approximately 20.7 lakh square feet, with an estimated GDV of ₹4,521 crore, according the the filing. Keystone Realtors FY25 financials In financial year 225 (FY25), the company's pre-sales stood at ₹3,028 crore as compared to ₹2,266 crore in FY24, showing a growth of 34 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis. In Q4, the pre-sales stood at ₹ 854 crore in Q4FY25 as compared to ₹843 crore in Q4FY24.