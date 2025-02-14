KNR Construction shares dropped 3.7 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intraday low at Rs 250.45 per share. The southward movement in the stock came after the company reported its Q3 results.

Around 10:40 AM, KNR Construction shares were down 3.65 per cent at Rs 250.65 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.28 per cent at 75,928.36. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 7,049.15 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 415 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at Rs 236.7 per share.

ALSO READ: United Breweries shares rise 6% despite posting mixed Q3 nos; here's why On Thursday, after market hours, KNR Construction reported its third quarter ended December 31, 2024, results. The company reported a 83 per cent rise in consolidated net profit during the third quarter to Rs 248.28 crore, as compared to Rs 135.68 crore in Q3FY24. However, the company's total revenue from operations slipped 15 per cent to Rs 848.1 crore, compared to Rs 9,960.1 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) including other revenue for the quarter under review stood at Rs 255.59 crore as compared to Rs 225.91 crore a year ago. Ebitda margins stood at 30.1 per cent against 22.7 per cent a year ago.

KNR Constructions is a multidomain infrastructure project development company providing (EPC) engineering, procurement and construction services across various fast growing sectors namely roads & highways, irrigation and urban water infrastructure management. Its project execution strength primarily is in road transportation engineering projects namely construction and maintenance of roads, highways, flyovers and bridges wherever integral to the projects undertaken.

Also Read

The company was incorporated in 1995 by professionals having experience in the field of infrastructure development. In 1997, it acquired at their book values the assets and liabilities of M/s K. Narasimha Reddy and Co. ("partnership firm") started by K.Narasimha Reddy who is a promoter of KNR Construction, this partnership firm was engaged in the business of undertaking civil and mechanical contract works since 1979.

In the past one year, KNR Construction shares have lost 3.9 per cent against Sensex's rise of 6 per cent.