Business Standard

Friday, February 14, 2025 | 10:45 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / United Breweries shares rise 6% despite posting mixed Q3 nos; here's why

United Breweries shares rise 6% despite posting mixed Q3 nos; here's why

In its investor presentation, the company management said that they are building further category growth while driving the share of premium in our portfolio remains a key focus

United Breweries kingfisher

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

United Breweries shares advanced 6.4 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intraday high at Rs 2,161.45 per share. The buying in the stock came after the company registered mixed Q3 results but management remained optimistic about the long-term growth potential of the beer category.
 
Around 9:51 AM, United Breweries shares were up 3.77 per cent at Rs 2,106.70 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.27 per cent at 76,343.1. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 55,702.23 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 2,299.4 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at Rs 1,645.8 per share.
 
 
On Thursday, after market hours, United Breweries reported its third quarter ended December 31, 2024, results. In its investor presentation, the company management said that they are building further category growth while driving the share of premium in our portfolio remains a key focus. 
 
Further, they continue to focus on revenue management and cost initiatives, to drive margin accretion with continued investments behind our brands and capabilities. 
 
Lastly, they were optimistic about the long-term growth potential of the beer category, driven by increasing disposable income, favorable demographics, and premiumisation.

Also Read

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stocks to Watch, Feb 14, 2025: TaMo, Nazara Tech, Hindalco, Paytm, NTPC

United Breweries kingfisher

United Breweries Q3 results: Profit falls to Rs 86.73 cr, revenue up 7%

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Q3 results today: Hindalco, Godfrey Phillips to post earnings on Feb 13

United Breweries kingfisher

United Breweries rose 4% as Kingfisher volume grows in mid-single-digit

liquor beer

Beer industry brought in Rs 92,324 cr to GDP in 2023: Brewers association

United Breweries Q3 results

The company reported a 55 per cent decline in standalone net profit during the third quarter to Rs 38 crore, as compared to Rs 85 crore in Q3FY24. The company's total revenue from operations rose 10 per cent to Rs 1,998 crore, compared to Rs 1,823 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). 
 
The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) including other revenue for the quarter under review stood at Rs 151 crore as compared to Rs 170 crore a year ago. Ebitda margins stood at 7.6 per cent against 9.3 per cent a year ago.  
 
The company logged 16 per cent volume growth in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, 3 per cent in Assam and Meghalaya partially offset by a decline in West Bengal and Odisha, 4 per cent in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh partially offset by a decline in Goa and 8 per cent in  Telangana and Andhra Pradesh partially offset by a decline in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
 
In the past one year, United Breweries shares have gained 16.8 per cent against Sensex's rise of 6 per cent. 

More From This Section

Gold, jewellery

Senco Gold tanks 18%; nears 52-week low on weak Q3 operational performance

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 200 pts lower at 75,940; SMIDs tumble 2%; Financials, Pharma, Auto weigh

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Here's how to trade Gold on February 14; Check support, target and more

A Teflon resilience in markets that won't let declines stick

Anupam Rasayan shares gain 9% on posting strong Q3 results; Check details

chemicals

Deepak Nitrite shares drop 8% as Q3 results miss estimates; profit down 52%

Topics : United Breweries Markets Sensex Nifty Buzzing stocks MARKETS TODAY stock market trading share market Q3 results S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Nifty50 earning

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayPM Modi Trump Meeting HighlightsGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEValentine's Day 2025 WishesASUS launches in IndiaBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon