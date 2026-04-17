Kolte-Patil Developers shares zoom 15% on posting Q4 business update

Kolte-Patil Developers shares zoomed 15 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹398.4 per share. However, at 10:17 AM, Kolte-Patil Developers’ share price pared some gains and was trading 12.18 per cent higher at ₹388.3. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.25 per cent at 78,185.81.

The buying on the counter came after the company reported its Q4FY26 business update.

Kolte-Patil Developers (KPDL) reported record quarterly collections of ₹834 crore in Q4FY26, up 18 per cent both quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and year-on-year (Y-o-Y), as steady sales momentum and disciplined construction execution drove robust performance in the quarter.

READ | Angel One shares gain 4% on healthy Q4 show; PAT up 84% YoY, revenue 38% For the full year FY26, the company reported record annual collections of ₹2,689 crore, up 11 per cent Y-o-Y, reflecting a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19 per cent in collections. Q4FY26 sales stood at ₹714 crore, up 18 per cent Q-o-Q and 13 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by strong response to new launches complemented by portfolio-wide sustenance sales. In volume terms, sales came in at 0.74 million sq ft, up 7 per cent Q-o-Q. For FY26, total sales value stood at ₹2,605 crore, while volume came in at 3.13 million sq ft.

Life Republic, KPDL's flagship integrated township project, continued to see strong demand, contributing 0.37 million sq ft of sales in Q4FY26 and 1.78 million sq ft in FY26. Average price realisations hit a record ₹9,601 per sq ft in Q4FY26, up 10 per cent Q-o-Q and 21 per cent Y-o-Y, supported by steady overall demand, disciplined pricing, and increased contribution from the Mumbai portfolio. For FY26, average realisations stood at ₹8,314 per sq ft, up 7 per cent Y-o-Y. READ | FMCG stocks in demand: HUL, Emami, Colgate, Dabur soar up to 6% KPDL launched approximately 1 million sq ft of projects in Q4FY26, taking full-year FY26 launches to approximately 4.6 million sq ft.