Home / Markets / News / SBI, HPCL, BSE, LIC, Godrej Consumer:How to trade these news-driven stocks?

Technical charts show that SBI and Godrej Consumer shares could possibly rally up to 19% from here; while HPCL, BSE and LIC face up to 11% downside risk.

share market, stock market
premium
How to trade SBI, BSE, LIC, HPCL and Godrej Consumer post Q1 results. (share market)
Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 12:53 PM IST
Shares of SBI, BSE, LIC, Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) and Godrej Consumer Products have been in focus lately following the announcement of the Q1 results. On Monday thus far, SBI gained 2 per cent in trades, while HPCL and LIC declined around 2 per cent each. BSE and Godrej Consumer traded on a flat note.  On the earnings front, state-run refiner HPCL reported a mammoth 548 per cent surge in Q1FY26 net profit. Similarly, India's oldest stock exchange - the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) net profit more-than-doubled or zoomed over 100 per cent in the recently concluded June quarter.  That apart, SBI posted a steady 10 per cent growth in consolidated profit, and Godrej Consumer a 4.7 per cent increase in net. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) also reported encouraging results for the April-June quarter (Q1) of FY26, with a 5 per cent rise in net premium income.  Here's a likely trading strategy in these 5 stocks as per the individual technical charts. 

SBI

Current Price: ₹820  Likely Target: ₹900  Upside Potential: 9.8%  Support: ₹810; ₹779  Resistance: ₹825; ₹835  SBI stock has bounced back strongly above its short-term moving averages, and now seen trading within distance of the key hurdle, which stands at ₹825. In recent days, the stock was seen testing support around the 100-Day Moving Average (100-DMA), which stood at ₹790. 
 
  Technical chart suggests that the overall bias at the counter is likely to be cautiously optimistic as long as it holds above the 200-DMA, which stands at ₹779; with interim support visible around ₹810 levels.  On the upside, SBI needs to conquer the hurdles at ₹825 levels for the sentiment to turn favourable. The long-term chart suggests the stock can potentially rally to ₹900-mark, with interim resistance likely around ₹835 levels. 

BSE

Current Price: ₹2,394  Likely Target: ₹2,131  Downside Risk: 11%  Support: ₹2,346  Resistance: ₹2,465; ₹2,630  BSE stock is seen testing support around its 100-DMA, a key moving average the stock has held above since late March 2025. The 100-DMA support stands at ₹2,346 levels; break and sustained trade below the same can drag the stock towards ₹2,131 levels. On the upside, the stock can attempt a pullback to ₹2,630 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹2,465. 
   

LIC

Current Price: ₹896  Likely Target: ₹842  Downside Risk: 6%  Support: ₹880  Resistance: ₹922  LIC stock is likely to trade on a tepid note as long as the stock remains below ₹922. The daily chart shows that the stock has consistently been finding support around ₹880 since the last two months. Break and sustained trade below the same can drag the stock towards the 200-DMA, which stands at ₹842 - thus implying a downside of risk of 6 per cent. 
 
 

HPCL

Current Price: ₹403  Likely Target: ₹363  Downside Risk: 10%  Support: ₹384  Resistance: ₹419; ₹436  HPCL stock continues to trade around its 100-DMA, which stands at ₹401 levels. On the upside, the stock faces resistance around its 50-DMA at ₹419, and the trend line resistance at ₹436. On the downside, the stock can potentially slip to ₹363 levels, with interim support likely around ₹384. 
 
 

Godrej Consumer Products

Current Price: ₹1,194  Likely Target: ₹1,425  Upside Potential: 19.3%  Support: ₹1,172; ₹1,164  Resistance: ₹1,215; ₹1,255; ₹1,300  Godrej Consumer Products today bounced back after testing support at the 200-DMA, which stands at ₹1,164. On the weekly scale, the stock has consistently been respecting the 100-WMA support since late March. The 100-WMA stands at ₹1,172.  As long as these 2 support levels are maintained, the stock can potentially attempt a pullback to ₹1,300 levels; above which a spurt to ₹1,425 seems possible. Key hurdles on the way up exist around ₹1,215 and ₹1,255 levels. 
 
 

Topics :Market technicalsStocks to buyStocks to avoidstock market tradingstocks technical analysistechnical chartstechnical callsSBI stockHPCLGodrej ConsumerBSETrading strategies

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

