SBI, HPCL, BSE, LIC, Godrej Consumer:How to trade these news-driven stocks?

SBICurrent Price: ₹820 Likely Target: ₹900 Upside Potential: 9.8% Support: ₹810; ₹779 Resistance: ₹825; ₹835 SBI stock has bounced back strongly above its short-term moving averages, and now seen trading within distance of the key hurdle, which stands at ₹825. In recent days, the stock was seen testing support around the 100-Day Moving Average (100-DMA), which stood at ₹790.
BSECurrent Price: ₹2,394 Likely Target: ₹2,131 Downside Risk: 11% Support: ₹2,346 Resistance: ₹2,465; ₹2,630 BSE stock is seen testing support around its 100-DMA, a key moving average the stock has held above since late March 2025. The 100-DMA support stands at ₹2,346 levels; break and sustained trade below the same can drag the stock towards ₹2,131 levels. On the upside, the stock can attempt a pullback to ₹2,630 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹2,465.
LICCurrent Price: ₹896 Likely Target: ₹842 Downside Risk: 6% Support: ₹880 Resistance: ₹922 LIC stock is likely to trade on a tepid note as long as the stock remains below ₹922. The daily chart shows that the stock has consistently been finding support around ₹880 since the last two months. Break and sustained trade below the same can drag the stock towards the 200-DMA, which stands at ₹842 - thus implying a downside of risk of 6 per cent.
HPCLCurrent Price: ₹403 Likely Target: ₹363 Downside Risk: 10% Support: ₹384 Resistance: ₹419; ₹436 HPCL stock continues to trade around its 100-DMA, which stands at ₹401 levels. On the upside, the stock faces resistance around its 50-DMA at ₹419, and the trend line resistance at ₹436. On the downside, the stock can potentially slip to ₹363 levels, with interim support likely around ₹384.
Godrej Consumer ProductsCurrent Price: ₹1,194 Likely Target: ₹1,425 Upside Potential: 19.3% Support: ₹1,172; ₹1,164 Resistance: ₹1,215; ₹1,255; ₹1,300 Godrej Consumer Products today bounced back after testing support at the 200-DMA, which stands at ₹1,164. On the weekly scale, the stock has consistently been respecting the 100-WMA support since late March. The 100-WMA stands at ₹1,172. As long as these 2 support levels are maintained, the stock can potentially attempt a pullback to ₹1,300 levels; above which a spurt to ₹1,425 seems possible. Key hurdles on the way up exist around ₹1,215 and ₹1,255 levels.
One subscription. Two world-class reads.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app