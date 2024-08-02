KP Green Engg rises 5% on orders of Rs 53 cr; stock up 141% in six months

KP Green Engineering stock rises: Shares of KP Green Engineering rallied as much as 5.25 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 532.90 per share on Friday, August 02,2024.

However, at 11:34 AM, shares of KP Green Energy were trading 3.41 per cent higher at Rs 523.55 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.79 per cent lower at 81.218.04 levels. Check LIVE Updates Here Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The uptick in the stock price came after the company announced that it has secured orders worth over Rs 53 crore.

In an exchange filing, the company said, “We are delighted to announce that the Company has received new orders from multiple clients, both domestic and international totalling to Rs 53.23 crore.

According to the order details, the company has secured an order for 66 kV Substation for 220 kV Vagra Project, GI Tower Material, Earthing Strip for 240 MW Solar Project worth Rs 1.65 crore; 220 kV DC & MC Tower 120 & 86 Micron for 220 kV Khambhliya Project worth Rs 12.48 crore; 220 kV EHV Line project of Rs 16.51 crore; Solar MMS Supply and Galvanizing Job work worth Rs 3.58 crore; and Solar Beam Supply from International Entity worth Rs 19.01 crore.

The company said that it plans to complete the execution of the orders within this financial year (FY25) itself.

KP Green Engineering Limited, established in July 2001, specialises in the fabrication and hot-dip galvanization of steel products. Its product range includes lattice tower structures, substation structures, solar module mounting systems, cable trays, earthing strips, and beam crash barriers.

The company offers both custom fabrication and galvanisation services, tailored to meet specific needs.

Additionally, it provides fault rectification services for optical fibre cables, along with regular inspections and preventive maintenance through our Operations and Maintenance (O&M) services for telecom service providers.

The company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility spans 200,000 sq. ft. and is located at 146/147, Ekalbara Road, Gujarat.

The market capitalisation of the company is Rs 2,625 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE),. It falls under the BSE SME IPO category.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 716.75 per share while its 52-week low of Rs 200 per share.