Shares of KPI Green Energy extended their three-day rally on Wednesday after its profit more than doubled in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year (Q4FY25).

KPI Green Energy’s stock rose as much as 7.7 per cent during the day to ₹447.1 per share, taking the three-day rally to over 28 per cent. The stock pared gains to trade 6.5 per cent higher at ₹442 apiece, compared to a 0.56 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:50 AM.

Follow Stock Market LIVE Updates Today The counter has surged nearly 32 per cent since its recent lows of ₹336, which it hit earlier this month. The stock has fallen 19 per cent this year, compared to a 4.5 per cent gain in the benchmark Nifty 50. KPI Green Energy has a total market capitalisation of ₹8,738.99 crore, according to BSE data.

KPI Green Energy Q4FY25 Results analysis

The company reported a net profit of ₹99.1 crore in the January to March quarter of FY25, as compared to ₹43 crore in the same period last year, marking a 130 per cent jump. The rise in the bottom line comes as the revenue from operations rose 96 per cent to ₹569.4 crore in the quarter under review. In the first quarter of the previous year, the company reported a revenue of ₹289.3 crore.

Meanwhile, the company's operating margins or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 73 per cent to ₹161 crore in the March quarter. The Ebita margin of the International Gemmological Institute contracted to 28.3 per cent from 32.3 per cent earlier.

"KPI Green Energy has closed FY25 on a historic note, surpassing all previous annual financial benchmarks. Notably, the PAT for FY25 alone exceeds the total annual revenue of FY22, reflecting the company's exceptional growth trajectory," it said in a statement.

Battery energy storage systems, offshore wind projects, green hydrogen projects and advancing in floating solar are the key future growth segments, the company said in the investor presentation.

The company also recommended a final dividend of ₹0.20 per equity share of the face value of ₹5 each for the FY25.

About KPI Green Energy

KPI Green Energy is a multi-dimensional solar energy player with interests in power generation as an Independent Power Producer (IPP), turnkey solutions for Captive Power Producers (CPP) and Operations & Maintenance (O&M) services.

