Dividend stocks: These 22 stocks go ex-date on Sep 16; do you own any?

Other companies to feature in the list include Aarti Surfactants, Aeonx Digital Technology, Amrutanjan Health Care, Axis Solutions, Deccan Cements, J. Kumar Infraprojects, Lancor Holdings, Linc, Nikhil Adhesives, Orient Ceratech, Prakash Pipes, Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers, Sigachi Industries, Skipper, Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation, United Drilling Tools, and Vadilal Enterprises.

Notably, the ex-dividend date refers to the date when a stock starts trading without the entitlement to dividend payouts. Therefore, investors who wish to receive the dividend must own the stock before the ex-date, which is September 16, 2025, in this case. Furthermore, the companies finalise the list of eligible shareholders based on their records as of the record date, which is also set for September 16, 2025, for all the mentioned companies. Among the highlighted companies, state-owned Miniratna company Balmer Lawrie & Company has declared the highest dividend, announcing a dividend of ₹8.50 per share. This is followed by electronic manufacturing services (EMS) provider Dixon Technologies (India), which has declared a dividend of ₹8 per share for their shareholders.

Karnataka Bank has announced it will pay its shareholders a final dividend of ₹5 per share. Track Stock Market LIVE Updates Further, Balmer Lawrie Investments has decided to pay a final dividend of ₹4.30 per share to its shareholders, while Agarwal Industrial Corporation will reward its respective shareholders with a final dividend of ₹3.30 per share. Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus today as they trade ex-dividend on September 16, 2025: Company Ex-date Purpose Record date Aarti Surfactants Sep 16, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 16, 2025 Aeonx Digital Technology Sep 16, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 16, 2025 Agarwal Industrial Corporation Sep 16, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3.30 Sep 16, 2025 Amrutanjan Health Care Sep 16, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.60 Sep 16, 2025 Axis Solutions Sep 16, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.50 Sep 16, 2025 Balmer Lawrie & Company Sep 16, 2025 Dividend - ₹8.50 Sep 16, 2025 Balmer Lawrie Investments Sep 16, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹4.30 Sep 16, 2025 Deccan Cements Sep 16, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.60 Sep 16, 2025 Dixon Technologies (India) Sep 16, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹8 Sep 16, 2025 J. Kumar Infraprojects Sep 16, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹4 Sep 16, 2025 Karnataka Bank Sep 16, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹5 Sep 16, 2025 Lancor Holdings Sep 16, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.20 Sep 16, 2025 Linc Sep 16, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 Sep 16, 2025 Nikhil Adhesives Sep 16, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.2200 Sep 16, 2025 Orient Ceratech Sep 16, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.2500 Sep 16, 2025 Prakash Pipes Sep 16, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.40 Sep 16, 2025 Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Sep 16, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.50 Sep 16, 2025 Sigachi Industries Sep 16, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.10 Sep 16, 2025 Skipper Sep 16, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.10 Sep 16, 2025 Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Sep 16, 2025 Dividend - ₹2 Sep 16, 2025 United Drilling Tools Sep 16, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.60 Sep 16, 2025 Vadilal Enterprises Sep 16, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 Sep 16, 2025 (Source:BSE)

Shares of Karnataka Bank, Agarwal Industrial Corporation, Balmer Lawrie & Company, Balmer Lawrie Investments, Dixon Technologies (India), 17 other companies are set to remain in the spotlight during today's trading session following their announcement of dividend rewards for their shareholders. According to the BSE data, the shares of these companies will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 16, 2025.