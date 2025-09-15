Home / Markets / News / Dividend stocks: These 22 stocks go ex-date on Sep 16; do you own any?

Dividend stocks: These 22 stocks go ex-date on Sep 16; do you own any?

Among the highlighted companies, state-owned Miniratna company Balmer Lawrie & Company has declared the highest dividend, announcing a dividend of ₹8.50 per share

Dividend stocks
SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 8:55 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Dividend stocks today, Monday, September 15, 2025: Shares of Karnataka Bank, Agarwal Industrial Corporation, Balmer Lawrie & Company, Balmer Lawrie Investments, Dixon Technologies (India), 17 other companies are set to remain in the spotlight during today's trading session following their announcement of dividend rewards for their shareholders. According to the BSE data, the shares of these companies will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 16, 2025.  
Other companies to feature in the list include Aarti Surfactants, Aeonx Digital Technology, Amrutanjan Health Care, Axis Solutions, Deccan Cements, J. Kumar Infraprojects, Lancor Holdings, Linc, Nikhil Adhesives, Orient Ceratech, Prakash Pipes, Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers, Sigachi Industries, Skipper, Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation, United Drilling Tools, and Vadilal Enterprises.
 
Notably, the ex-dividend date refers to the date when a stock starts trading without the entitlement to dividend payouts. Therefore, investors who wish to receive the dividend must own the stock before the ex-date, which is September 16, 2025, in this case. Furthermore, the companies finalise the list of eligible shareholders based on their records as of the record date, which is also set for September 16, 2025, for all the mentioned companies.
 
Among the highlighted companies, state-owned Miniratna company Balmer Lawrie & Company has declared the highest dividend, announcing a dividend of ₹8.50 per share. This is followed by electronic manufacturing services (EMS) provider Dixon Technologies (India), which has declared a dividend of ₹8 per share for their shareholders.
 
Karnataka Bank has announced it will pay its shareholders a final dividend of ₹5 per share.
 
Further, Balmer Lawrie Investments has decided to pay a final dividend of ₹4.30 per share to its shareholders, while Agarwal Industrial Corporation will reward its respective shareholders with a final dividend of ₹3.30 per share.  Track Stock Market LIVE Updates

Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus today as they trade ex-dividend on September 16, 2025:

 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Aarti Surfactants Sep 16, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 16, 2025
Aeonx Digital Technology Sep 16, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 16, 2025
Agarwal Industrial Corporation Sep 16, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3.30 Sep 16, 2025
Amrutanjan Health Care Sep 16, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.60 Sep 16, 2025
Axis Solutions Sep 16, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.50 Sep 16, 2025
Balmer Lawrie & Company Sep 16, 2025 Dividend - ₹8.50 Sep 16, 2025
Balmer Lawrie Investments Sep 16, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹4.30 Sep 16, 2025
Deccan Cements Sep 16, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.60 Sep 16, 2025
Dixon Technologies (India) Sep 16, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹8 Sep 16, 2025
J. Kumar Infraprojects Sep 16, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹4 Sep 16, 2025
Karnataka Bank Sep 16, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹5 Sep 16, 2025
Lancor Holdings Sep 16, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.20 Sep 16, 2025
Linc Sep 16, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 Sep 16, 2025
Nikhil Adhesives Sep 16, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.2200 Sep 16, 2025
Orient Ceratech Sep 16, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.2500 Sep 16, 2025
Prakash Pipes Sep 16, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.40 Sep 16, 2025
Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Sep 16, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.50 Sep 16, 2025
Sigachi Industries Sep 16, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.10 Sep 16, 2025
Skipper Sep 16, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.10 Sep 16, 2025
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Sep 16, 2025 Dividend - ₹2 Sep 16, 2025
United Drilling Tools Sep 16, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.60 Sep 16, 2025
Vadilal Enterprises Sep 16, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 Sep 16, 2025
  (Source:BSE) 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asia mixed; Aug WPI inflation eyed

Shringar House IPO allotment today; check status online, GMP, listing date

Dev Accelerator IPO allotment today: Step-by-step guide to check status

Stocks to Watch today: Apollo Hospitals, Adani Power, DRL, BPL, Tata Tech

Urban Company IPO booked 109x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Topics :Buzzing stocksstocks to watchStocks in focusShare priceBalmer Lawrie & CompanyKarnataka Bank

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 8:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story