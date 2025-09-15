Dividend stocks: These 22 stocks go ex-date on Sep 16; do you own any?

Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus today as they trade ex-dividend on September 16, 2025:
|Company
|Ex-date
|Purpose
|Record date
|Aarti Surfactants
|Sep 16, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1
|Sep 16, 2025
|Aeonx Digital Technology
|Sep 16, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1
|Sep 16, 2025
|Agarwal Industrial Corporation
|Sep 16, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹3.30
|Sep 16, 2025
|Amrutanjan Health Care
|Sep 16, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹2.60
|Sep 16, 2025
|Axis Solutions
|Sep 16, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.50
|Sep 16, 2025
|Balmer Lawrie & Company
|Sep 16, 2025
|Dividend - ₹8.50
|Sep 16, 2025
|Balmer Lawrie Investments
|Sep 16, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹4.30
|Sep 16, 2025
|Deccan Cements
|Sep 16, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.60
|Sep 16, 2025
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|Sep 16, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹8
|Sep 16, 2025
|J. Kumar Infraprojects
|Sep 16, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹4
|Sep 16, 2025
|Karnataka Bank
|Sep 16, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹5
|Sep 16, 2025
|Lancor Holdings
|Sep 16, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.20
|Sep 16, 2025
|Linc
|Sep 16, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1.50
|Sep 16, 2025
|Nikhil Adhesives
|Sep 16, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.2200
|Sep 16, 2025
|Orient Ceratech
|Sep 16, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.2500
|Sep 16, 2025
|Prakash Pipes
|Sep 16, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹2.40
|Sep 16, 2025
|Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers
|Sep 16, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.50
|Sep 16, 2025
|Sigachi Industries
|Sep 16, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.10
|Sep 16, 2025
|Skipper
|Sep 16, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.10
|Sep 16, 2025
|Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation
|Sep 16, 2025
|Dividend - ₹2
|Sep 16, 2025
|United Drilling Tools
|Sep 16, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.60
|Sep 16, 2025
|Vadilal Enterprises
|Sep 16, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1.50
|Sep 16, 2025
