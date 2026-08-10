Kwality Pharmaceuticals (₹3,130.85), Aarti Pharmalabs (₹821.45) and Universal Cables (₹1,698.40) were locked at their respective 20 upper circuits on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volume.

Among individual stocks, Kwality Pharmaceuticals hit a new high of ₹3,130.85, soaring 20 per cent after the company made an upward revision in revenue and profit guidance for the financial year 2026-27 (FY27). Thus far in the calendar year 2026, the stock skyrocketed 183 per cent from a level of ₹1,108.25 on the BSE.

Kwality Pharmaceuticals revised FY27 revenue guidance by ₹50 crore to ₹700 crore plus from earlier guidance of ₹650 crore. The company guided profit after tax of ₹109 crore plus against ₹100 crore earlier. The company said it increased growth and profitability outlook on the back of strong execution and clear visibility.

Looking ahead, the industry's long-term outlook remains positive, supported by innovation, favourable demographics, rising healthcare expenditure, expanding insurance coverage and increasing global demand for affordable, high-quality healthcare solutions. However, challenges such as pricing pressures, evolving regulatory requirements, geopolitical risks and supply chain disruptions continue to require strategic focus, Kwality Pharma said in its FY26 annual report. Kwality Pharmaceuticals is an integrated pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of a diversified range of pharmaceutical formulations catering to regulated, semi regulated and emerging markets. The company is advancing its pipeline of complex formulations, biosimilars and niche injectable products, including the clinical development of Erythropoietin (EPO) and other biologic molecules. These initiatives are expected to strengthen its presence in specialty pharmaceuticals and create long-term value.

Meanwhile, Aarti Pharma is targeting 15-18 per cent revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next 3-4 years. In Q1FY27 production at the Unit 4 Steroid active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Block was temporarily impacted by a 6-week debottlenecking shutdown, successfully unlocking a one-third capacity increase. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions kept raw material prices at elevated levels. However, the company is beginning to see early indications of supply chain easing. Aarti Pharmalabs is a globally recognized manufacturer of generic API, Xanthine derivatives (world’s third largest capacity) and a leading player in Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO)/Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) services.

Meanwhile, Universal Cables share price hit a 52-week high of ₹1,698.40, soaring 20 per cent on the back of 10-fold jump in the average trading volume. A combined nearly 2 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE till 02:20 PM. The company, a leading manufacturer of power cables and capacitors, reported a standalone PAT of ₹37.18 crore against ₹19.50 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal year registering a growth of about 90.65 per cent. Revenue from operations jumped 57.5 per cent YoY at ₹ 945.06 crore as against ₹600.19 crore in Q1FY26. The company said the strong performance was driven by higher sales volumes, an improved product mix, sustained momentum in the Extra-High Voltage (EHV) cable business, and strong growth in the capacitors and allied power quality solution business.