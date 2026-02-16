Kwality Wall's shares list at 26% discount on NSE post demerger from HUL

Kwality Wall’s shares were listed on the bourses, following its demerger from HUL. The move came after HUL received approval from the NSE and BSE on February 12, 2026, to list 2,34,95,91,262 equity shares of ₹ 1 each.

“This is to inform you that the company (HUL), has received the Listing and Trading Approval from BSE and NSE on February 12, 2026, for the listing and trading of 2,34,95,91,262 equity shares of the Company,” the filing read.

In January 2025, HUL announced that its board approved the spin off of its ice cream business, Kwality Wall’s (India), which was to become a separately listed entity, the company.

Under the terms of the demerger, HUL shareholders were to receive one share of Kwality Wall’s for every HUL share they own. Following the demerger and Kwality Wall’s listing, the entire shareholding of Kwality Wall’s will be held directly by HUL’s shareholders. “Pursuant to the scheme, one equity share of Kwality Wall’s will be allotted for every one equity share held in HUL. Upon demerger and listing of Kwality Wall’s, the entire shareholding of Kwality Wall’s will be held directly by shareholders of HUL,” the filing stated.