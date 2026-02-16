RACL Geartech soars 14%, hits 52-wk high; what's driving auto parts stock?

RACL Geartech share price today

Share price of RACL Geartech hit a 52-week high of ₹1,366, as the stock zoomed 14 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market after the company reported strong earnings for the quarter ended December 2025 (Q3FY26).

The stock price of the auto parts & equipment company surpassed its previous high of ₹1,348 touched on October 7, 2025. In the past six trading days, the stock has rallied 32 per cent. It had hit a record high of ₹1,525 on November 7, 2023.

Meanwhile, in the past six months, the stock has rallied 64 per cent, as compared to 1.6 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

ICICI Securities view on RACL Geartech With 70 per cent of revenues from exports (52 per cent from Europe) and a shift towards low-volume, high-value parts, RACL maintains attractive margin profiles (EBITDA margins in the range of 20-25 per cent) even in a competitive market. Its focus on complex, precision-engineered parts and forward integration from basic components to assemblies supports margin resilience, ICICI Securities said in a note. The brokerage is positive on RACL driven by its strategic presence in premium auto component space with strong order book visibility targeting ₹1,000 crore sales over next 4-5 years. ICICI Securities has a 'Buy' rating on the stock and values it at ₹1,400 i.e. 26x P/E (~0.6x PEG) on FY27-28E avg.