Eyeing passive income? Keep an eye on these 8 dividend paying stocks today

Dividend stocks today, February 16,2026: Investors on Dalal Street seeking passive income from their holdings can keep an eye on the shares of International Gemmological Institute India, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, IRCON International, Majestic Auto, Shipping Corporation of India, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Hikal, and Vibrant Global Capital, as these companies have announced dividend payouts.

According to BSE data, shares of these eight companies are scheduled to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, February 17, 2026. The ex-date marks the day a stock begins trading without the entitlement to the declared dividend. Thus, investors willing to reap the benefits must hold the shares on or before this date to be eligible, subject to the record date fixed by the respective companies.