Eyeing passive income? Keep an eye on these 8 dividend paying stocks today

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 9:25 AM IST
Dividend stocks today, February 16,2026: Investors on Dalal Street seeking passive income from their holdings can keep an eye on the shares of International Gemmological Institute India, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, IRCON International, Majestic Auto, Shipping Corporation of India, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Hikal, and Vibrant Global Capital, as these companies have announced dividend payouts.
 
According to BSE data, shares of these eight companies are scheduled to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, February 17, 2026. The ex-date marks the day a stock begins trading without the entitlement to the declared dividend. Thus, investors willing to reap the benefits must hold the shares on or before this date to be eligible, subject to the record date fixed by the respective companies.
 
Among the listed companies, Majestic Auto has announced the highest dividend, declaring a special dividend of ₹35 per share, with February 17 as the record date. It is followed by Shipping Corporation of India, which has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.50 per share, also with February 17 as the record date. 
Company Ex-date Announcement Record date
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Feb 17, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.60 Feb 17, 2026
Hikal Feb 17, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.20 Feb 17, 2026
International Gemmological Institute India Feb 17, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2.50 Feb 17, 2026
IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Feb 17, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Feb 17, 2026
IRCON International Feb 17, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1.20 Feb 17, 2026
Majestic Auto Feb 17, 2026 Special Dividend - ₹35 Feb 17, 2026
Shipping Corporation of India Feb 17, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹3.50 Feb 17, 2026
Vibrant Global Capital Feb 17, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.65 Feb 17, 2026
 
International Gemmological Institute India has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per share, while IRCON International has announced ₹1.20 per share. IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals and Vibrant Global Capital have declared interim dividends of ₹1 per share and ₹0.65 per share, respectively.
 
Meanwhile, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities and Hikal have announced interim dividends of ₹0.60 per share and ₹0.20 per share, respectively. All eight companies have fixed February 17 as the record date to determine shareholders’ eligibility for the dividend payouts.
 
First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

