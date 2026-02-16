Eyeing passive income? Keep an eye on these 8 dividend paying stocks today
Dividend stocks today, February 16,2026: Investors on Dalal Street seeking passive income from their holdings can keep an eye on the shares of International Gemmological Institute India, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, IRCON International, Majestic Auto, Shipping Corporation of India, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Hikal, and Vibrant Global Capital, as these companies have announced dividend payouts.
According to BSE data, shares of these eight companies are scheduled to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, February 17, 2026. The ex-date marks the day a stock begins trading without the entitlement to the declared dividend. Thus, investors willing to reap the benefits must hold the shares on or before this date to be eligible, subject to the record date fixed by the respective companies.
Among the listed companies, Majestic Auto
has announced the highest dividend, declaring a special dividend of ₹35 per share, with February 17 as the record date. It is followed by Shipping Corporation of India
, which has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.50 per share, also with February 17 as the record date.
| Company
| Ex-date
| Announcement
| Record date
| Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
| Feb 17, 2026
| Interim Dividend - ₹0.60
| Feb 17, 2026
| Hikal
| Feb 17, 2026
| Interim Dividend - ₹0.20
| Feb 17, 2026
| International Gemmological Institute India
| Feb 17, 2026
| Interim Dividend - ₹2.50
| Feb 17, 2026
| IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
| Feb 17, 2026
| Interim Dividend - ₹1
| Feb 17, 2026
| IRCON International
| Feb 17, 2026
| Interim Dividend - ₹1.20
| Feb 17, 2026
| Majestic Auto
| Feb 17, 2026
| Special Dividend - ₹35
| Feb 17, 2026
| Shipping Corporation of India
| Feb 17, 2026
| Interim Dividend - ₹3.50
| Feb 17, 2026
| Vibrant Global Capital
| Feb 17, 2026
| Interim Dividend - ₹0.65
| Feb 17, 2026
Meanwhile, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
and Hikal
have announced interim dividends of ₹0.60 per share and ₹0.20 per share, respectively. All eight companies have fixed February 17 as the record date to determine shareholders’ eligibility for the dividend payouts.