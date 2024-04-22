Ladakh, Mizoram, Lakshadweep: Why are demat accounts rising in these cities

The number of demat accounts have been rising in the last few years as investors have taken to the stock markets like never before. Investors from tier 2 and tier 3 cities have led from the front in the past few months, data shows.

According to the BSE, Ladakh has topped the chart in client growth among states and union territories, surpassing all others with a remarkable surge in clientele numbers both on a quarterly and yearly basis.

As on April 22, Ladakh saw a staggering yearly increase of 375.77 per cent in the number of clients. The total client base for Ladakh now stands at 1,551. This is followed by Mizoram with 76.19 per cent rise YoY (11,022 clients added), and Lakshadweep with 57.81 per cent YoY rise (885 clients added).

In terms of volume, Maharashtra topped the chart with over 3.2 crore clients registering on BSE.

So, what is driving this?

Analysts say the rise in demat account tally over the past few years has been on account of preference for equity markets over the other asset classes. The growing financialisation of savings i.e. shift from the traditional preference for physical assets such as real estate, gold and bank fixed deposits to investment in financial assets has contributed to this growth.

In recent years, equity markets have become more democratised, suggests Nikhil Aggarwal, founder and CEO Grip Invest with, with the new users coming from tier-2 and tier-3 cities and varied income groups.

“These financial assets whether listed stocks or bonds, or even unlisted shares, require a demat account. The strong growth of the stock market combined with growing awareness, ease of investing and almost zero cost of opening a demat account through a fintech platform has been one of the key drivers for the surge in the demat tally across India,” Aggarwal said.

While frontline stock indices such as the S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50 surged around 20 per cent each on calendar year 2023 (CY23), the returns from the mid-and (44 per cent) small-cap (48 per cent) indices on the BSE have been phenomenal.

In comparison, gains from the traditional asset classes such as precious metals (gold & silver) and fixed deposits have been up to 20 per cent during this period.

Meanwhile, nearly 3.7 crore new demat accounts were opened in the financial year 2024 (FY24), which is an increase of 32 per cent over the previous fiscal and the largest for any fiscal year in absolute terms. There are now 15.13 crore demat accounts overall. In March 2023, the figure was 11.44 crore.

Jyoti Prakash Gadia, managing director at Resurgent India, a NCR-based investment bank, believes that the rapid increase in the number of demat accounts is the result of the paradigm shift in the thinking process and aspirations of the younger generation and the growing middle class. Apart from the metropolitan and large cities, the demand is now being generated from tier 2 and 3 towns with the availability of online investment options through the use of digital technology.

“Traditionally, Indians have been putting their surplus money in conventional avenues of bank deposits and gold only. With the development of the economy, the stock market has emerged as a very attractive option, and this is the driving force for opening of the new demat accounts," Gadia added.

Primary market boom

Another reason for the rise in demat tally has been the healthy primary market activity back home. 57 Indian corporates raised Rs 49,434 crore through main board IPOs in 2023, 17 per cent lower than the Rs 59,302 crore mobilised via 40 IPOs in 2022, data shows. However, excluding the mega LIC IPO which came out in 2022, IPO mobilisation, however, increased by 28 per cent YoY.

Of the 57 IPOs, 41 IPOs received a mega response of more than 10 times (of which 16 IPOs more than 50 times) while 9 IPOs were oversubscribed by more than 3 times. The balance 7 IPOs were oversubscribed between 1 to 3 times, data from PRIME Database shows.

“There is a growing customer base for systematic investment plans (SIP). The market has seen an influx of new investors due to successful IPOs as well. A demat account gives one access to other products such as mutual funds etc.,” said Palka Arora Chopra, director, Master Capital Services, a Delhi-based broking firm.