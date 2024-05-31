Larsen & Toubro rallies 3% on strong outlook; stock surges 14% in 3 weeks

L&T is India's largest E&C company, with an interest in EPC projects, and hi-tech manufacturing and services. The company primarily operates in infrastructure, heavy engineering, defence engineering, power, hydrocarbon, services business segments. Infrastructure segment contributes around 45 per cent to consolidated revenue followed by services (30 per cent), and international markets (25 per cent of backlog from international markets).

L&T share price : Shares of Larsen & Toubro rallied 3 per cent to Rs 3,743.10 on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade, extending its gain on a strong business outlook. In the past three weeks, the stock of the engineering & construction (E&C) major has surged 14 per cent. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex has gained 2.4 per cent during the same period. The stock had hit a record high of Rs 3,859.65 on April 2, 2024.

Analysts believe L&T's consolidated revenue will grow at 8 per cent-10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) annually in FY25 and FY26, backed by the strong order inflow during FY23 and FY24.

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra), for instance, expects the consolidated order book to grow at a sustainable pace over FY25-FY26 due to order inflows from both domestic and international segments. Overseas orders are likely to be driven majorly by the hydrocarbon and the power & transmission segments, especially in the renewable sector.

The consolidated order book stood at Rs 4.758 trillion at FYE24 (FYE23: Rs 3.995 trillion; FYE22: Rs 3.576 trillion), to be executed predominantly over FY25-FY28. The strong order book across segments mitigates the risks arising from cyclicality in any particular segment, resulting in sufficient revenue stability. Moreover, about 70 per cent of the orders are covered through price variation clauses, thereby mitigating any significant commodity risk, the rating agency said.