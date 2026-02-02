Latent View Analytics share price today

Shares of Latent View Analytics rallied 8 per cent to ₹451.65 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.

The stock price of the company engaged in an AI-driven analytics, data engineering, and consulting firm is trading higher for the third straight day, surging 14 per cent during the same period. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹517 on December 8, 2025.

At 10:18 AM; Latent View Analytics stock was quoting 6 per cent higher at ₹442.40, as compared to 0.10 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped nearly 10-fold with a combined 2.64 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Latent View Analytics is a global data analytics company that inspires and transforms businesses to excel in the digital world by enabling companies to predict new revenue streams, anticipate product trends, improve customer retention rates, and optimize investment decisions. Latent View Analytics reported the 12th consecutive quarter of revenue growth, delivering 7.9 per cent sequential growth and 22 per cent year-on-year (YoY) expansion in the December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26). In Q3FY26, the company reported revenue of ₹278 crore, witnessing sequential growth of 7.9 per cent in rupee terms and 5.7 per cent in dollar terms. The growth was primarily led by the financial services and technology practices, which grew by 20.6 per cent and 6.2 per cent, respectively. The company said it maintained an adjusted EBITDA margin at 23.0 per cent, supported by operational discipline, despite the impact of one-time costs.

The Data & Analytics industry is positioned for continued robust growth, driven by organizations' increasing recognition of data as a critical competitive advantage. Key growth drivers include the rising demand for actionable insights, increasing organizational investment in digital transformation, and the competitive advantages gained through sophisticated analytics implementations. The proliferation of cloud-based solutions, virtual work environments, and SaaS-based analytics platforms continues to accelerate market adoption by reducing implementation barriers and improving accessibility. Emerging trends such as social media analytics, edge computing, and AI-powered predictive modeling are expected to drive sustained growth over the coming years, the company said in FY25 annual report.