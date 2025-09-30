Lumax Industries share price today

Shares of Lumax Industries hit a new high of ₹5,060, gaining 2 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade.

The smallcap stock was trading higher for the sixth straight day, surging 18 per cent during the period. In the past eight months, the stock price of this auto parts & equipment company has more-than-doubled or zoomed 137 per cent.

What's driving Lumax Industries' stock price? On September 17, 2025, HDFC Mutual Fund increased its stake in Lumax Industries by buying additional 15,000 equity shares or 0.16 per cent stake. Post acquisition, HDFC Mutual Fund holding in Lumax Industries increased to 5.02 per cent from 4.86 per cent. Lumax Industries, a flagship company of Lumax Group, is India’s most experienced player in the Automotive Lighting Industry. The company has over 4 decades of strong partnership with Stanley Electric Co. Limited, Japan, a world leader in vehicle lighting and illumination products Lumax Industries has started FY26 on a strong footing, with Q1 revenues growing by 21 per cent year-on-year, outpacing industry trends. This performance was driven by successful new product launches and a growing share of LED lighting, which significantly increased the company’s content per vehicle.

During the quarter, Lumax Industries launched lighting systems for Hero, Suzuki, Maruti Suzuki, and Tata Motors. The LED segment made up 84 per cent of the order book and accounted for 61 per cent of revenue in Q1FY26, up from 45 per cent in Q1FY25. Lumax Industries continues to play a pivotal role in India’s automotive lighting transformation. As the automotive sector evolves rapidly with rising LED adoption, premiumization, and technology integration, Lumax Industries is well-positioned to lead this change. The company stands as a leading force in the automotive lighting industry, renowned for its extensive expertise and enduring partnerships. With a strong Tier 1 relationship with all major OEMs in India, the company has firmly established itself as a trusted partner in the automotive lighting space.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex volatile, Nifty near 24,600 on expiry day; Tata Investment up 15% With a robust order book of ₹2,000 crore, continued focus on innovation, and deep customer trust, the management remains confident in the company’s ability to sustain growth and create long-term value for all stakeholders in FY26 and beyond. Analysts at Choice Equity Broking expects the LED share to reach 65-70 per cent in FY26 and believe higher LED penetration and an increase in contribution by the passenger vehicle (PV) segment will drive future growth, as these areas have higher content value per vehicle.